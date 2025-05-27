Ashley Tisdale Stops by “Good Morning America” to Talk Returning as Candace for the New Season of “Phineas and Ferb”

An astonishing fact – the actress has been voicing Candace for nearly 20 years!

Ashley Tisdale, the voice of Candace in Phineas and Ferb, stopped by Good Morning America this morning to talk about the return of the beloved animated series.

The actress, also known for her roles in the original High School Musical trilogy and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody , appeared on ABC Good Morning America to discuss her return as Candace.

trilogy and , appeared on to discuss her return as Candace. Phineas and Ferb is returning to Disney Channel

is returning to Tisdale talks about her process of recording the character and her love of being able to work in sweats.

She notes that Candace might sound a lot more stuffy this season, as the actress was constantly sick thanks to her four year old child.

The interview also includes an exclusive clip of a new song from the upcoming season, of course featuring Tisdale as Candace.

The upcoming season will follow Phineas, Ferb, and their friends during another 104 days of summer filled with new adventures. The boys aim to break world records, Candace will pursue her driver's license, and Perry is scheduled for a long-awaited visit to the veterinarian.

The first two episodes of Phineas and Ferb’s fifth season are set to premiere on Thursday, June 5th on Disney Channel and Disney XD. The first 10 episodes will stream the next day on Disney+

