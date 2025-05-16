Photos: Phineas and Ferb Kick Off Summer Vacation with Return to Disney California Adventure

The meet and greet brings the Disney Channel favorites back to the park in a regularly scheduled format.

Don’t tell Candace, but Phineas and Ferb are once again meeting at the Disneyland Resort.

As the new season is set to debut on Disney Channel and Disney+ next month, Phineas and Ferb have returned for meet and greets at Disney California Adventure.

The area, most recently holding meet and greets with Moon Girl, is situated in the back of Hollywood Land near the entrance of the Hyperion Theatre.

Alongside Phineas and Ferb, other characters from the series appear in the windows of the building facade to create a great backdrop for photos.

Those wanting to meet the icons of the tristate area should check the Disneyland app when visiting for meet and greet times.

The newest season of Phineas and Ferb debuts June 5th on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+.

More Disneyland News: