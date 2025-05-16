Phineas and Ferb Meet and Greet Coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World
The inventive brothers are now meeting at Disney California Adventure and coming soon to EPCOT!
Phineas and Ferb are going to have another exciting summer, and part of the fun includes meet-and-greet opportunities at EPCOT and Disney California Adventure!
What’s Happening:
- We recently reported that a Phineas and Ferb photo location popped up at Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort, and Disney Parks confirmed today that the brothers from Danville will be meeting guests there starting today!
- Alongside the announcement, it was also revealed that Phineas and Ferb are heading to the Walt Disney World Resort, where they will start meeting fans at EPCOT beginning June 1st.
- At Disney California Adventure, you’ll find the inventive brothers in the Hollywood Land near the entrance to the Hyperion Theater.
- Disney hasn’t yet revealed where in EPCOT guests will find Phineas and Ferb. We’ll be sure to report on this story when those details are revealed.
- Disney Channel’s popular animated series is about to debut its long-awaited fifth season, which premieres June 5th on Disney Channel, followed by the first 10 episodes streaming on Disney+ beginning June 6th.
- Phineas and Ferb recently made holiday visits to the Walt Disney World Resort during Disney Jollywood Nights, an after-hours holiday event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- During the height of Phineas and Ferb’s popularity, EPCOT played host to Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure (which became DuckTales World Showcase Adventure in 2022), and the brothers had a meet-and-greet area at Disney’s Hollywood Studios from 2011 to 2016. Disney California Adventure had a themed street party, Phineas and Ferb's Rockin' Rollin' Dance Party, from 2011 to 2014.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com