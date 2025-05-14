Photos: "Phineas and Ferb" Decor Takes Over Popular DCA Meet & Greet Location Ahead of Animated Series Revival

With 104 new summer days coming soon, it seems like the duo might be appearing at the park to promote their new adventures.

Guests visiting Disney California Adventure’s Hollywoodland may have noticed some new decor in a popular character meet and greet location. The city style backdrop that has once played host to the likes of Spider-Man and even Moon Girl from Marvel’s Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, now features characters from the classic Disney Channel animated series, Phineas and Ferb.

Fans are sure to be quick to point out that both Phineas and Ferb are missing from the themed backdrop, which implies that they themselves, as characters, will be staged here in the near future. This isn’t as random as it might seem, as Phineas and Ferb is on its way back to Disney Channel in the coming weeks.

The new season will premiere on Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. PDT/EDT on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes. In the new season, Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!

Characters from the series are no stranger to Disney California Adventure, especially in recent memory. Dr. Doofenshmirtz from the series also appeared as one of last year’s headlining villains during the popular Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween event at the park.

As of press time, there are no official announcements or times in which you would be able to meet the characters, but the themed backdrop is currently available to all, located in Hollywoodland near the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure.

