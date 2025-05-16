Disneyland 70th Anniversary Merchandise Coming to Disney Store

Over 50 items from the "Celebrate Happy" collection to be sold online, including limited edition keepsakes!

The Disneyland Resort has officially kicked off its 70th Anniversary celebration, which includes incredible souvenirs to commemorate this milestone. Currently exclusive to Disneyland, fans will soon be able to purchase select merchandise online at DisneyStore.com! Mark your calendars for Friday, June 9th, when more than 50 magical items will be available. Whether you’re gearing up for your visit to The Happiest Place on Earth or just want a memento to “Celebrate Happy" at home, here’s what’s coming soon to the Disney Store.

(Disney)
(Disney)

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Apparel

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults

(Disney)
(Disney)

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Logo Baseball Jersey

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey Mouse Fashion T-Shirt for Adults

(Disney)
(Disney)

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Logo Sweatshirt

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey & Friends Sweatshirt

(Disney)
(Disney)

Kids’ Minnie Mouse Dress and Jacket Set

(Disney)
(Disney)

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Accessories

Disneyland 70th Anniversary MagicBand

(Disney)
(Disney)

Minnie Mouse Headband

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

(Disney)
(Disney)

Dooney & Bourke Bag

(Disney)
(Disney)

Minnie Mouse Crocs

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey Mouse Crocs

(Disney)
(Disney)

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collectibles

Aurora Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 16''

(Disney)
(Disney)

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Sleeping Beauty Castle Figure

(Disney)
(Disney)

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Jumbo Pin – Limited Edition

(Disney)
(Disney)

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pin

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey Mouse Pin

(Disney)
(Disney)

Minnie Mouse Pin

(Disney)
(Disney)

Oswald Pin

(Disney)
(Disney)

Stitch Pin

(Disney)
(Disney)

Hatbox Ghost Pin

(Disney)
(Disney)

Minnie Mouse and Friends Pin Set

(Disney)
(Disney)

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Home Goods

Mickey Mouse and Friends Light-Up Musical Snow Globe

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey Mouse and Sleeping Beauty Castle Mini Snowglobe

(Disney)
(Disney)

Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle in Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Ear Hat Ornament

(Disney)
(Disney)

Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle Mobile Ornament

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey Mouse and Friends Balloon Light-Up Popcorn Bucket Ornament

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey Mouse and Friends Mug

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey Mouse and Friends Photo Frame

(Disney)
(Disney)

Mickey Mouse and Friends Stainless Steel Water Bottle

(Disney)
(Disney)

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Toys

Mickey Mouse Plush - Small 15''

(Disney)
(Disney)

Minnie Mouse Plush – Small 15''

(Disney)
(Disney)

R2-DL70 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star Wars

(Disney)
(Disney)

Spider Bot – Limited Release

(Disney)
(Disney)

All of these Disneyland 70th Anniversary products will be available on DisneyStore.com beginning June 9th. See more Disneyland 70th souvenirs in our coverage from the kickoff event.

