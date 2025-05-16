Disneyland 70th Anniversary Merchandise Coming to Disney Store
The Disneyland Resort has officially kicked off its 70th Anniversary celebration, which includes incredible souvenirs to commemorate this milestone. Currently exclusive to Disneyland, fans will soon be able to purchase select merchandise online at DisneyStore.com! Mark your calendars for Friday, June 9th, when more than 50 magical items will be available. Whether you’re gearing up for your visit to The Happiest Place on Earth or just want a memento to “Celebrate Happy" at home, here’s what’s coming soon to the Disney Store.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Apparel
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Logo Baseball Jersey
Mickey Mouse Fashion T-Shirt for Adults
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Logo Sweatshirt
Mickey & Friends Sweatshirt
Kids’ Minnie Mouse Dress and Jacket Set
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Accessories
Disneyland 70th Anniversary MagicBand
Minnie Mouse Headband
Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults
Dooney & Bourke Bag
Minnie Mouse Crocs
Mickey Mouse Crocs
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collectibles
Aurora Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty – 16''
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Sleeping Beauty Castle Figure
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Jumbo Pin – Limited Edition
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pin
Mickey Mouse Pin
Minnie Mouse Pin
Oswald Pin
Stitch Pin
Hatbox Ghost Pin
Minnie Mouse and Friends Pin Set
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Home Goods
Mickey Mouse and Friends Light-Up Musical Snow Globe
Mickey Mouse and Sleeping Beauty Castle Mini Snowglobe
Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle in Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Ornament
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Ear Hat Ornament
Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle Mobile Ornament
Mickey Mouse and Friends Balloon Light-Up Popcorn Bucket Ornament
Mickey Mouse and Friends Mug
Mickey Mouse and Friends Photo Frame
Mickey Mouse and Friends Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Disneyland 70th Anniversary Toys
Mickey Mouse Plush - Small 15''
Minnie Mouse Plush – Small 15''
R2-DL70 Interactive Remote Control Droid – Star Wars
Spider Bot – Limited Release
All of these Disneyland 70th Anniversary products will be available on DisneyStore.com beginning June 9th. See more Disneyland 70th souvenirs in our coverage from the kickoff event.