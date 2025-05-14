Photos/Video: Celebrate Happy with a Tour of the Four New Merchandise Collections Arriving for the Disneyland 70th Anniversary

It’s almost time to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort! Fans looking to commemorate their magical memories will be able to shop through four unique merchandise collections arriving for the festivities.

Celebrate Happy:

Disneyland Resort is almost ready to invite guests to “Celebrate Happy" with them as they prepare to launch the Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities this Friday, May 16th.

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

Speaking of merchandise, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the amazing lines of apparel, accessories, and collectibles coming soon for the celebration’s four main merchandise collections.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the Celebration Collection, the Walt Disney Nostalgia Collection, the Castle Collection, and the Vault Collection.

We had a chance to take a full tour of the new collections with Disney cast members guiding us through each item. You can watch our tour and check out pictures of the new collections below:

Let’s take a look!

Celebration Collection

The Celebration Collection takes classic Disney Parks styles and adds bold colors, new character art, and designs inspired by Disneyland Resort attractions. The collection is available for kids and adults and includes apparel, accessories, a new bubble wand with interchangeable character hats, and more. Each character head will also create unique light and sounds inspired by the characters. It also includes a unique 70th anniversary MagicBands+ and Collaborations with popular clothing and accessory brands Loungefly and Dooney & Bourke will also be featured in the Celebration Collection. Also found in the collection is the Key to Disneyland experience, which sends guests on an adventure around Disneyland in hopes to unlock a hidden pin inside the collectible key.

Walt Disney Nostalgia Collection

Of course, there has to be a collection celebrating the man who started it all. The Walt Disney Nostalgia Collection aims to honor Walt with famed Disneyland quotes and also the heritage of Disneyland Resort. Additionally, there will be items similar to what could be found on Walt’s desk.

Castle Collection

The Castle Collection takes inspiration from Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland’s iconic centerpiece. This collection features designs fit for kings and queens, decorated in gold. It also includes special 70th anniversary jewelry created by Rebecca Hook.

Vault Collection

While Disneyland was designed to change and evolve, the resort is rich in tradition and history. The Vault Collection aims to honor the early eras of Disneyland park with a nostalgia-filled collection of retro designs. This collection will feature “chapters" celebrating different periods of time at Disneyland Resort, with releases occurring throughout the 70th anniversary celebration. There is even a replica t-shirt from the 60s with googly eyes.

Disneyland guests currently at the resort also have the opportunity to shop some of these new items. While visiting the Disneyland Hotel’s gift shop, we got a glimpse at even more items from these collections.

