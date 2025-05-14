Photos/Videos: Disneyland Debuts MagicBand+ Special Moments for the 70th Anniversary Celebration

Disneyland is gearing up to “Celebrate Happy" for the resort’s 70th Anniversary. For guests with MagicBand+s, a little extra magic will be found throughout several corners of Walt’s original theme park.

Celebrate Happy:

Disneyland Resort

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

For guests making memories at Disneyland with MagicBand+s, special interactions will be found throughout Disneyland where guests will be able to scan their bands for surprise moments and collectibles inspired by opening-day attractions.

During today’s media event, Laughing Place had the chance to check out a few of the interactions before their official debut alongside the anniversary celebration.

Tilly’s Booth at Main Street Cinema

Tilly has been a longtime mannequin employee of the resort. For decades, she has sat at the Main Street, U.S.A cinema’s ticketbooth. Now, as fans approach the iconic “cast member," they will be able to scan their MagicBand+, which will trigger a fun little silent-film inspired jingle, and print out a ticket for a movie.

For us, we got A New Verse: A Tribute to the Sherman Brothers. The collectible ticket is also a preview for the Sherman Brother’s documentary, titled The Last Verse, which will begin playing at the Main Street Cinema on July 17th.

Good ol’ Tilly at the ticket booth for the Main Street Cinema had the last of the MagicBand+ special moment tickets for us. #Disneyland70 pic.twitter.com/RTYPIYp18G — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 13, 2025

Frontierland Booth at Silver Spur Supplies

Also taking on the appearance of a ticketbooth, the Frontierland moment celebrates several classic Disneyland attractions, including The Golden Horseshoe, The Mark Twain Riverboat, and The Disneyland Railroad. With three separate MagicBand+ scanners, guests will be able to collect “tickets" for a show at the iconic saloon, and for rides aboard the two transportation-themed attractions.

Unfortunately, the Mark Twain scanner wasn’t printing tickets when we tried it, but we imagine it will be ready to go on Friday for the official kick off.

Our first time trying one of five new special moment #Disneyland70 locations across the park, this one in Frontierland. You need a MagicBand+ to scan and there are three different tickets (the Mark Twain Riverboat ticket was either needing a refill or not functioning correctly) pic.twitter.com/fcKSsoyA57 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 13, 2025

Skipper Lockers at Jungle Cruise in Adventureland

Located in the old FastPass collection point for Indiana Jones Adventure, this spot is inspired by the employee lockers for The Jungle Cruise’s iconic skippers. When scanning your MagicBand+, guests will hear animal sounds before the special souvenir is slipped through one of the lockers vents.

We received a V.I.P. “ticket for a trip aboard the Mekong Maiden, one of the many alliterated names for the opening day attraction’s boats.

There is one ticket at the next special moment location in Adventureland at these Skipper Lockers (this one is a bit tricky to spot, as you need to go to the entrance of Indiana Jones to get to it, even though it’s technically part of Jungle Cruise) #Disneyland70 pic.twitter.com/uGwAYHycDs — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 13, 2025

Fantasyland Window by Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Unfortunately, this special interaction wasn’t quite ready for today. Set to celebrate classic Disneyland attractions Snow White’s Scary Adventures/Enchanted Wish, Mad Tea Party, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Peter Pan’s Flight and King Arthur Carrousel, we imagine some cool themed tickets will also print from the five scanners. Right now, the scanners are decorated with a “coming soon" teaser.

Autopia in Tomorrowland

We spent some time searching for this spot, but when asking a cast member, we were informed the special moment was yet to be installed. We imagine it’ll make its debut this Friday, as well.

This is just a small taste of the magical moments that will delight guests during the Celebrate Happy festivities.

