Photos/Video: The Disneyland 70th Celebration Takes Over Toy Story Midway Mania

Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration is almost here, and even some of the attractions are joining in on the party. Let’s take a look at the “Celebrate Happy" additions to Toy Story Midway Mania.

Celebrate Happy:

Disneyland Resort

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

Over at Disney California Adventure

While no major changes to the attraction have been made, throughout the queue, physical sets, and “midway games" in the attraction, banners and stickers celebrating the 70th anniversary now decorate the Pixar Pier E-Ticket.

Heading into the queue, the backdrop for Mr. Potato Head has been collaged with stickers featuring the “70" logo as well as the “Celebrate Happy" tagline (seen above).

On board the attraction, every single one of the games has been updated to feature similar decorations as the one by Mr. Potato Head. Some 100 point targets have even been updated to be 700 points with “70" logo stickers blocking the “10."

The updates can also be found on the practice round and final score scenes.

While this is a screen-based attraction, the transitions between games feature physical sets. Many of these have also been updated with Disneyland 70th details.

We caught a POV of Toy Story Midway Mania with the new additions, which you can check out below.

While it’s hard to capture the 3D magic of the Pixar Pier attraction, you’ll be able to see the new additions for yourself throughout the entire Disneyland 70th Anniversary.

