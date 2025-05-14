Photos/Videos: The Fab 5 Debut Vibrant and Festive Outfits for the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration

It’s almost time to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort, and the Fab 5 are ready to party with everyone. Let’s take a look at the new outfits Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto debuting for the over year-long celebration.

Celebrate Happy:

Disneyland Resort is almost ready to invite guests to “Celebrate Happy" with them as they prepare to launch the Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities this Friday, May 16th.

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

Of course, getting the chance to interact with fan-favorite characters is one of Disneyland Resort’s most incredible experiences.

During the Disneyland 70th Anniversary, the Fab 5 will be outfitted in adorable, jewel-toned, 80s-inspired party outfits perfect for the celebration.

During a media event for the celebration, Laughing Place had an early opportunity to check out their new looks.

Mickey Mouse

Mickey’s has some serious style for this celebration! With an asymmetric zip up jacket covered in glittering designs, a matching pair of cuffed pants, a complimentary shirt, and bright sparkly yellow sneakers, fans will need to dress to the nines to standout in photos with THE Mickey Mouse.

Minnie Mouse

Sorry Mickey, but your girl’s got you beat. Minnie always arrives in style, but this look takes it to the next level. Her tulle wrapped dress provides an almost galaxy-style ombre aesthetic, and her matching cropped jacket, sparkly sneakers, and vibrant bow really are the sparkle on top.

Donald Duck

Donald’s look replaces his usual outfit with a rich blue base covered in a tornado of jewel-toned stripes. On the bottom of the sleeves and top, a gold detailed pattern ties together with his matching hat.

Goofy

Goofy always knows how to have a good time, and his outfit is a vibrant cacophony of color only he could pull off. Featuring the same striped design as Donald’s shirt, goofy’s look is broken up with a fuchsia, orange, and yellow top that really makes him pop.

Pluto

Pluto even got a new collar to match the celebration. The sparkly accessory features a large diamond shaped pennant specifically designed for the Disneyland 70th festivities.

