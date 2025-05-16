Disneyland's Fire of the Rising Moons in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Adds New Projection Effects

The new feature arrives with the return of Wondrous Journeys to the park.

With the return of Wondrous Journeys to Disneyland, Fire of the Rising Moons in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has reverted to its inaugural version. However, guests with a certain view may notice a few upgrades.

What’s Happening:

During a performance of Fire of the Rising Moons at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland, we noticed that the performance has some new features.

While this isn’t the first time Fire of the Rising Moons has performed alongside Wondrous Journeys (this is actually a return to the “original" version of the show), there are new projection effects that enhance the experience.

Of course, this addition is likely thanks to the Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga

For comparison, you can see the most recent version of Fire of the Rising Moons — which was aligned to Mickey’s Mix Magic — which doesn’t include the same projection elements.

The same goes for the Wondrous Journeys edition from last year:

