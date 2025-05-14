Photos/Video: Carthay Circle Comes to Bright, Brilliant Life at Night During Disneyland's 70th Celebration

That anthem really is going to play everywhere!

As part of the fun of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, guests visiting Disney California Adventure in the evening will see the Carthay Circle Theater come alive with a brilliant and stunning projection show, viewable perfectly from anywhere on Buena Vista Street.

Arguably “the castle" of Disney California Adventure, the new show celebrates the 70th anniversary of the original Disneyland Park (just across the Esplanade) by transforming Carthay Circle into Sleeping Beauty Castle via the projection effects. After that, a number of bright colors and visuals sweep across the building before a (projected) pyrotechnic finale on the structure.

The whole spectacle is backed by the new anthem for the celebration, “Celebrate Happy." Created in honor of the anniversary, this is just one of the entertainment offerings featuring the new tune, performed by none other than the Jonas Brothers.

You can check out the full show in the video below.

The celebration also introduces all-new entertainment experiences alongside some returning favorites across the resort. In Disneyland Park, fan-favorites like the "Paint the Night" parade and "Wondrous Journeys" will return, plus the arrival of new experiences like "Tapestry of Happiness" and "The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade."

In Disney California Adventure Park, the all-new show, "World of Color Happiness!" debuts and "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" parade returns. To partake in all of these festivities, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can help you “celebrate happy" for yourself this year.

