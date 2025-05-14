Photos/Video: Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live Arrives at Disney California Adventure Just In Time for Disneyland's 70th Celebration

Is the theme song stuck in your head too? No? Just me?

There’s all kinds of fun new entertainment around the Disneyland Resort, especially as they “Celebrate Happy" during their 70th anniversary celebration. As part of the fun, guests visiting Disney California Adventure can head over to the Disney Theater in Hollywoodland and enjoy “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!"

Officially opening on May 16th, lucky visitors have been able to catch surprise performances and enjoy this new must-see new stage production - inspired by Disney Jr.’s global hit series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and the upcoming Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ debuting later this summer - features upbeat original songs, plenty of interactive fun for the little ones, and appearances by beloved Disney characters to sing and dance with.

In “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!," Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse welcome guests to Mickey’s house for a fun-filled party. Their friends Goofy, Daisy, and Pluto haven’t made it yet, so Mickey and Minnie take the party on the road to find them, ultimately uniting everyone for a high-energy finale! Check out the full show in the video below!

The debut of the new show comes as Disneyland Resort gets ready to “Celebrate Happy" for the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Park. The celebration will introduce all-new entertainment experiences alongside some returning favorites across the resort. In Disneyland Park, fan-favorites like the "Paint the Night" parade and "Wondrous Journeys" will return, plus the arrival of new experiences like "Tapestry of Happiness" and "The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade."

In Disney California Adventure Park, the all-new show, "World of Color Happiness!" debuts and "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" parade returns. To partake in all of these festivities, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can help you “celebrate happy" for yourself this year.

More Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration:

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



