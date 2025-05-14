Video: World of Color Happiness! Brings Joy, Hope and Inspiration to Paradise Bay, But Mostly Joy
The brand-new World of Color show made its debut a couple of days early ahead of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.
Drawing inspiration directly from Walt Disney’s iconic words, "to all who come to this happy place… welcome!," the latest World of Color show – World of Color Happiness! – has debuted early at Disney California Adventure, ahead of the official kick-off of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration on Friday.
What’s Happening:
- We were on hand to enjoy a preview performance of World of Color Happiness!, three days prior to its official premiere on Friday, May 16th.
- Welcoming guests to the performance, Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum introduced the show as the resort prepares to embark on the over year-long “Celebrate Happy" celebration.
- Prior to the main show, over a dozen Muppets convey an opening message through vibrant projections and dynamic fountains, guided by Joe the Legal Weasel.
- The show itself begins with those aforementioned iconic words by Walt Disney, before being hijacked by Joy and the other emotions from Inside Out.
- We end up at Boy Band Island, which is a great reason to hear songs such as “Nobody Like U" from Turning Red and “I 2 I" from A Goofy Movie – which looks truly epic on the World of Color landscape.
- From there, other songs and scenes featured in the show include:
- “This Wish" from Wish
- “I’ve Got a Dream" from Tangled
- An Anger led Moana and Incredibles medley
- “Surface Pressure" from Encanto
- A Fear and Anxiety led Villains medley
- “Rainbow Connection" as performed by Boyz II Men
- “Makes Me Wanna Move" by FITZ
- The walk-out music for the show is the original song “Great Rainbow" by Scott Hoying, which is available as part of the Music from Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration album.
- Follow along with us all week for continuing coverage of the kick-off of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, which officially begins on Friday, May 16th.
