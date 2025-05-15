Video: Celebrate Disneyland Memories Past and Present with the 70th Anniversary's Tapestry of Happiness Projection Show

Tapestry of Magic will begin regular scheduled performances this Friday, May 16th.

It’s almost time to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort! Tonight, we had the chance to preview one of the 70th Anniversary’s new entertainment offerings Tapestry of Happiness.

Celebrate Happy:

Disneyland Resort is almost ready to invite guests to “Celebrate Happy" with them as they prepare to launch the Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities this Friday, May 16th.

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

Arriving for the festivities is the new nighttime spectacular Tapestry of Magic.

Tapestry of Happiness, transforms the classic “ it’s a small world

The art style for the entertainment offering is inspired by Disney Legend Mary Blair, who designed the gorgeous and ornate mid-century facade of the attraction.

Kicking off the show, the Jonas Brothers’ 70th celebration anthem “Celebrate Happy" brings the iconic facade to life with bright and colorful imagery celebrating the timeless memories made at the original Disney theme park.

As the journey kicks off, fans are welcomed into stylized homages to many of the park’s most iconic attractions, including “it’s a small world," The Main Street Electrical Parade Pirates of the Caribbean Fantasmic!

There's even a tribute to some of the park’s villains backtracked by Hunchback of Notre Dame’ s “Hellfire."

s “Hellfire." Of course, Disneyland is always changing and some attractions have closed to make room for new magic.

But Disneyland didn’t forget about these important parts of their history.

Accompanied by Coco’ s “Remember Me," fans have the opportunity to celebrate their favorite attractions of yester-ears.

s “Remember Me," fans have the opportunity to celebrate their favorite attractions of yester-ears. You can watch a full video of the premiere performance below:

For those looking to embark on a magical journal to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Disneyland 70th: