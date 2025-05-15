Photos: Higher End Disneyland 70th Celebration Collectibles Arrive at Disneyana

It’s almost time to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort! Fans looking to commemorate their magical memories can now visit Main Street, U.S.A.’s Disneyana to check out items from the 70th anniversary’s four new merchandise lines.

Celebrate Happy:

Disneyland Resort is almost ready to invite guests to “Celebrate Happy" with them as they prepare to launch the Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities this Friday, May 16th.

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

Speaking of merchandise, Laughing Place visited Main Street, U.S.A.’s Disneyana to check out some of the freshly released merchandise.

Yesterday, we shared a tour of the four new merchandise collections arriving for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, but seeing the items in store for guests to enjoy really ramps up the excitement for the celebration.

Located inside the same building as the Main Street Theatre, which is set to host the new Walt Disney – A Magical Life

Many of the higher end products from these collections can be found there.

Let’s take a look at the freshly arrived items.

Celebration Collection

The Celebration Collection takes classic Disney Parks styles and adds bold colors, new character art, and designs inspired by Disneyland Resort attractions. At Disneyana, the only items found from this collection were the 70th Anniversary Snow Globes, available in a small and large size. The smaller retails for $39.99 with the more ornate large variation retailing for $149.99.

Walt Disney Nostalgia Collection

The Walt Disney Nostalgia Collection aims to honor Walt with famed Disneyland quotes and also the heritage of Disneyland Resort. Additionally, there are items similar to what could be found on Walt’s desk. So far, this is the only retail location we’ve seen the collection. This includes both collectibles and apparel.

Vault Collection

While Disneyland was designed to change and evolve, the resort is rich in tradition and history. The Vault Collection aims to honor the early eras of Disneyland park with a nostalgia-filled collection of retro designs. Several of the collections' fancier clothing items and collectibles appeared at Disneyana.

Castle Collection

The Castle Collection takes inspiration from Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland’s iconic centerpiece. For this collection, Disney fans will be able to grab the 70th Anniversary Aurora doll.

