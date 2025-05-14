Photos: Monorail Red Debuts a New Disneyland 70 Wrap
For the first time since 2019, the Disneyland Monorail has received a new wrap, celebrating the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.
At least one of the three Disneyland Monorails has received a new wrap celebrating Disneyland 70. A white strip along the bottom of the Monorail features some stars, with the Disneyland 70 logo at the front and “Celebrate Happy" at the back. Here’s a look at how Monorail Red looks with the new wrap.
One Monorail still features the Mickey Mouse wrap introduced for the character’s 90th anniversary way back in 2019.
Take a ride on the Disneyland Monorail after it reopened from refurbishment last year in the video below.
Follow along with us all week for continuing coverage of the kick-off of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, which officially begins on Friday, May 16th.
