Photo: World of Disney Gets Decked Out for the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration

It’s almost time to “Celebrate Happy" at the Disneyland Resort! Fans looking to commemorate their magical memories can now visit World of Disney to check out new displays for the resort’s four new 70th Anniversary merchandise collections.

Celebrate Happy:

Disneyland Resort is almost ready to invite guests to “Celebrate Happy" with them as they prepare to launch the Disneyland 70th Anniversary festivities this Friday, May 16th.

Throughout the over year-long celebration, Disney fans will be able to experience unforgettable limited-time offerings, like two new nighttime spectacular, a new projection show, two returning parades, character meet and greets, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, and so much more.

Speaking of merchandise, Laughing Place caught a glimpse of the new displays that have arrived for the 70th celebration at World of Disney.

Located in Downtown Disney

Outside of the store, new display windows now decorate the store.

In the center of the store, a large display featuring the pink and blue color scheme for the celebration can be seen from floor to ceiling.

While we got a chance to check out the new

The Celebration Collection features the largest display, with large decorations of attractions and projections.

The Castle Collection, which features golden regal designs, also had its own displays in World of Disney.

Sure to be a fan-favorite set, the nostalgia-based Vault Collection hones in on the vintage aesthetic of the resort. Featuring call backs to ticket books, classic attractions, and recreations of real vintage Disneyland merchandise, this line is a nice contrast to the more vibrant collections created for the 70th celebration.

We didn’t catch any of the Walt Disney Nostalgia Collection, but a few of those items arrived at Disneyland’s Disneyana store.

