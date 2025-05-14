Photos/Video: The Delectable Delicacies of Disneyland's 70th Celebration

The items will be found at various locations throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

For the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, there’s no shortage of celebratory sustenance, and it comes as treats, snacks, entrees, sips, and more to be found throughout the resort. As part of a special preview of the celebration, we were able to see many of the new items up close and personal, which you can see below.

There are over 70 items to celebrate 70 years of the Disneyland Resort as part of a delicious lineup that features brand-new creations, like the 70th Celebration Churro and House-filled Celebration Beignet, as well as nostalgic eats inspired by the past with a modern spin, like the Mickey Hat Cookie. Take a look at all the items below, and for more information, including where to find all of these items, be sure to head over to our guide, here.

70th Minnie Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in caramel and milk chocolate and decorated with a lavender sugar dress, teal M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and a 70th Celebration Minnie chocolate bow.

70th Milk Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows on a stick dipped in caramel and milk chocolate, drizzled with blue-colored white chocolate, and decorated with a celebration sprinkle mix.

70th Celebration Macaron: Vanilla bean buttercream, strawberry jam, and fresh strawberry with strawberry whipped topping and strawberry crunch.

Celebration Matterhorn Macaroon: Coconut macaroon dipped in white chocolate and sprinkles.

House-filled

Celebration Beignet: Filled with raspberry mousse, buttercream glaze, edible candle, and sprinkles

The Miss Daisy: Minute Maid Light Lemonade and blue cotton candy syrup topped with blue raspberry gummy rings (Non-alcoholic)

Mickey-shaped Celebration Waffles with strawberry cream filling and topped with sprinkles and powdered sugar

Specialty Cold Brrr-ew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew and vanilla crème syrup topped with whipped cream, chocolate medallions, and confetti sprinkles (Non-alcoholic)

70th Celebration Macaroooon filled with birthday cake buttercream and confetti cake center, finished with a chocolate birthday hat

Apple Pancake Rolls: Apple pie topping, walnut streusel, and cinnamon chantilly cream served with choice of bacon or sausage (Available for breakfast only)

Mocha Cream Puff filled with cinnamon-mocha pastry cream and topped with chocolate-covered corn chips.

Fried Tamale Walking Taco: Fried beef tamale with chili, corn chips, and diced onions with cilantro, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Cowboy Fries: Fries, nacho cheese, sautéed ground beef, burger sauce, and butter pickles

Hook’s Galley Tuna Melt: Fresh tuna salad topped with Muenster and herb-marinated tomatoes served with house chips

Banana Split Churro: Classic churro rolled in chocolate sugar with banana sauce and vanilla sauce with a cherry on top

For more information about the celebration Magic Key Insulated Cooler Bag, head over to our post, here, and for a closer look - head here.

For some sweet selections with a view in Disney California Adventure Park, there’s the World of Color Happiness! Dessert Party or the Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! Parade Dessert Party. Over at Disneyland Park, the Paint the Night Dining Package at Plaza Inn serves up a delicious lunch and reserved viewing after the sun goes down for “Paint the Night."

And for more information on how to take home these beauties above, be sure to check out our post, here. You can find out more about all the food pictured above in our guide here, as well as in the video below.

