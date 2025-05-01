Disney Foodie Guide: Disneyland to Debut Over 70 New Food and Beverage Offerings for the 70th Anniversary Celebration
Beginning May 16th, Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration is kicking off! The milestone event ushers in a plethora of limited-time experiences, including over 70 new food and beverage offerings.
- Disneyland’s 70th Celebration, titled Celebrate Happy, arrives in just a few weeks!
- The over a year long event is set to welcome guests into a party full of new entertainment offerings, a new attraction, and exciting decorations and photo opportunities.
- In addition to the special celebration experiences, Disney Parks Blog has announced a list of over 70 new food and beverage offerings curated specifically for the celebration.
- Found throughout the entire Disneyland Resort, these new delicious debuts will add even more magic to the party with items created to celebrate Disney’s past, present and future.
- Let’s take a look at these exciting celebration-exclusive delights.
Disneyland
Alien Pizza Planet (Tomorrowland)
BBQ Chicken & Pineapple Pizza Slice
BBQ-marinated chicken, spiced BBQ sauce, mozzarella, roasted corn, pineapple, and red onions garnished with cilantro (New)
70th Celebration Macaroooon
filled with birthday cake buttercream and confetti cake center, finished with a chocolate birthday hat (New)
Bengal Barbecue (Adventureland)
Grilled Tahitian Ribs
served with white rice and pineapple slaw (New)
Blue Bayou Restaurant (New Orleans Square)
Ribeye Steak and Prawns
with western butter, loaded baked potato, and asparagus (New)
Vegetable Hearts Salad
Baby greens, artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and lemon herb ranch (New)
Chocolate Chip Mousse
Chocolate chip mousse with a cocoa sponge and red glitter glaze covered with vanilla bean pavlova (New)
Blueberry Cocktail
Seaborn Blueberry cocktail with popping spheres (New)
Karl Strauss Brewing Company 70th Anniversary IPA
A single-hopped American IPA with grapefruit aromas, citrus, and tropical fruit flavors (New)
Cafe Daisy (Mickey’s Toontown)
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flop-Over
Ranch, bacon bits, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone (New)
The Miss Daisy
Minute Maid Light Lemonade and blue cotton candy syrup topped with blue raspberry gummy rings (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Specialty Cold Brrr-ew
Joffrey’s Cold Brew and vanilla crème syrup topped with whipped cream, chocolate medallions, and confetti sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Carnation Cafe (Main Street, USA)
Beef Stroganoff
Braised beef, bacon, onions, and mushrooms over egg noodles (New)
Tropical Rum Cocktail
Bacardi Superior Rum, Myers’s Rum Original Dark, pineapple, orange, and lime juices, and grenadine (New)
Karl Strauss Brewing Company 70th Anniversary IPA
A single-hopped American IPA with grapefruit aromas, citrus, and tropical fruit flavors (New)
Churros near Big Thunder Mountain, Haunted Mansion and Town Square
70th Celebration Churro
Classic churro rolled in ube sugar and topped with marbled blue raspberry icing drizzle and sprinkles (New)
Galactic Grill (Tomorrowland)
Space Place Cottage Fries
tossed in Parmesan butter and parsley and served with house-made ranch (New)
Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Main Street, USA)
Banana Split
Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice creams topped with strawberries, pineapple, hot fudge, fresh banana, chopped nuts, whipped cream, and a cherry (New)
The Golden Horseshoe (Frontierland)
Cowboy Fries
Fries, nacho cheese, sautéed ground beef, burger sauce, and butter pickles (New)
Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree (Bayou Country)
Peach Cobbler Funnel Cake Fries
Cinnamon sugar, peach topping, vanilla ice cream, and streusel (New)
Honey Cold Brew
Honey-sweetened cold brew with cream topper, honey drizzle, and honey cereal (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Main Street, USA)
Celebration Matterhorn Macaroon
Coconut macaroon dipped in white chocolate and sprinkles (New)
70th Celebration Macaron
Vanilla bean buttercream, strawberry jam, and fresh strawberry with strawberry whipped topping and strawberry crunch (New)
Mickey Hat Cookie
Cookie dipped in chocolate with a chocolate decoration (New)
Market House (Main Street, USA)
Mickey Hat Cookie
Cookie dipped in chocolate with a chocolate decoration (New)
Plaza Inn (Main Street, USA)
70th Celebration Cake
Layers of pound cake, cherry compote, confetti cake, vanilla bean white chocolate mousse, and lemon curd pastry cream covered with a white chocolate ganache buttercream (New) (Available May 16 through June 1 and again starting July 1)
Pretzels near Star Tours (Tomorrowland)
Lemon Chiffon Pretzel
Cream cheese-filled pretzel dipped in lemon-flavored icing, topped with crushed vanilla wafers (New)
Rancho del Zocalo (Frontierland)
Fried Tamale Walking Taco
Fried beef tamale with chili, corn chips, and diced onions with cilantro, shredded cheese, and sour cream (New)
Mocha Cream Puff
filled with cinnamon-mocha pastry cream and topped with chocolate-covered corn chips (New)
Red Rose Tavern (Fantasyland)
Hook’s Galley Tuna Melt
Fresh tuna salad topped with Muenster and herb-marinated tomatoes served with house chips (New)
70th Stuff
Shortbread cookie with a cookies and cream cake, fresh raspberry, and raspberry jam surrounded with white chocolate mousse and topped with colored sprinkles (New)
Sparkling Peach Punch
Sprite and peach syrup with assorted popping spheres (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Also available with a glow cube)
Refreshment Corner (Main Street, USA)
Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese in a Bread Bowl
Mac and cheese topped with pineapple-BBQ pulled pork in a sourdough bread bowl (New)
Fun Punch
Fanta Orange, pineapple, orange, and lime juices, and grenadine (Non-alcoholic) (New)
River Belle Terrace (Frontierland)
Strawberry Pancakes
Strawberry sauce, streusel, and cream cheese chantilly served with choice of bacon or sausage (Available for breakfast only) (New)
Blueberry Pancakes
Blueberry compote, streusel, and vanilla chantilly cream served with choice of bacon or sausage (Available for breakfast only) (New)
Apple Pancake Rolls
Apple pie topping, walnut streusel, and cinnamon chantilly cream served with choice of bacon or sausage (Available for breakfast only) (New)
Tiana’s Palace (New Orleans Square)
House-filled Celebration Beignet
Filled with raspberry mousse, buttercream glaze, edible candle, and sprinkles (New)
The Tropical Hideaway (Adventureland)
Pineapple Upside Down Sundae
DOLE Whip Pineapple, caramel drizzle, and pineapple upside-down cake topped with a maraschino cherry (New)
Troubadour Tavern (Fantasyland)
W.E.D. Chili Cheese Baked Potato
topped with beef and bean chili, cheese, sour cream, diced onions, and cornbread (New)
Chicken Pot Pie Baked Potato
Chicken pot pie filling with pie crust crumble (New)
Dancing Shimmering Lights
Sweet berry lemonade with blackberry topper and colorful sanding sugar (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Tiramisu Cold Brew
Dark chocolate cold brew with tiramisu topper and ladyfinger cookie (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Churros near Goofy’s Sky School (Paradise Gardens Park)
Banana Split Churro
Classic churro rolled in chocolate sugar with banana sauce and vanilla sauce with a cherry on top (New)
Corn Dog Castle (Paradise Gardens Park)
Chili Cheese Corn Dog
Corn dog topped with chili, shredded cheddar and corn chips (New)
Hollywood Lounge (Hollywood Land)
Celebration Cocktail
Tequila, rum, vodka, and glittery blue raspberry lemonade topped with Sprite and garnished with a cherry
Outdoor Vending Locations
Cotton Candy Mango Chile
Orange mango chile cotton candy in a celebration bag (New)
Schmoozies! (Hollywood Land)
Mickey-shaped Celebration Waffles
with strawberry cream filling and topped with sprinkles and powdered sugar (New)
Willie’s Churros (Buena Vista Street)
70th Celebration Churro
Classic churro rolled in ube sugar and topped with marbled blue raspberry icing drizzle and sprinkles (New)
Karl Strauss Brewing Company 70th Anniversary IPA
A single-hopped American IPA with grapefruit aromas, citrus, and tropical fruit flavors available at Carthay Circle Restaurant, Lamplight Lounge, Paradise Garden Grill, Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería, Wine Country Trattoria and select outdoor vending locations.
Disneyland Hotel
Broke Spell Lounge and Palm Breeze Bar
70th Celebration Specialty Beverage
Grapefruit sherbet, watermelon, pineapple and lemon juices, simple syrup, and tonic water (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Apricot Vodka Cocktail
Grilled Apricot Infused Golden Eagle Vodka, orange and lemon juices, coconut water, and vanilla mint simple syrup (New)
Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar
Little Lagoon
Lemonade, blueberry syrup, and blueberries garnished with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic) (New)
Blue Flower Lagoon
Blueberry Smirnoff Vodka, Bols Blue Curaçao, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lemon juice, and cane sugar syrup (New)
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
GCH Craftsman Bar and Hearthstone Lounge
Honey Gintini
Hendrick’s Gin, pineapple and lemon juices, honey, and orange marmalade (New)
70th Celebration Cocktail
Michter’s American Whiskey, Domaine Canton Ginger Liqueur, lemon juice, honey syrup, ginger ale, and bitters (New)
Karl Strauss Brewing Company 70th Anniversary IPA
A single-hopped American IPA with grapefruit aromas, citrus, and tropical fruit flavors (New)
Grand Californian Great Hall Cart
70th Celebration Sugar Cookie
The Sketch Pad Cafe
Giant 70th Cupcake
Candy 70th Celebration
Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Pooh Corner, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, and Disney Wonderful World of Sweets
70th Minnie Caramel Apple
Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in caramel and milk chocolate and decorated with a lavender sugar dress, teal M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and a 70th Celebration Minnie chocolate bow (New)
70th Milk Marshmallow Wand
Marshmallows on a stick dipped in caramel and milk chocolate, drizzled with blue-colored white chocolate, and decorated with a celebration sprinkle mix (New)
70th Mickey Donut Cereal Treat
Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in peanut butter white chocolate, decorated with blue raspberry-flavored, blue-colored white chocolate, and topped with a celebration sprinkle mix
Balloon Mickey Marshmallow Pop
Mickey marshmallow pop dipped in blue-colored white chocolate and decorated with dark chocolate and white chocolate accents
70th Minnie Cake Pop
Chocolate cake pop with chocolate ears dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with a 70th Celebration Minnie bow
70th Mickey Cake Pop
Vanilla cake pop with chocolate ears dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with lavender sugar and yellow M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Candies
Downtown Disney District
Beignets Expressed
Joyful Blueberry Cobbler Beignet
Blueberry cobbler beignet topped with blueberry crumbs
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes
Cotton Candy Crazyshake
Strawberry shake and vanilla frosted rim with sprinkles topped with a pink lollipop, purple and pink rock candy, whipped cream, and cotton candy
Céntrico and Paseo
Cacao
Dark chocolate sorbet, spice sponge cake, orange zest puree, cinnamon foam, cacao nibs (Available at Paseo only)
Pavlova
Classic Mexican meringue, guava sorbet, and fresh horchata-orange foam (Available at Céntrico only)
Just Peachy
Lemonade, peach, hibiscus tea glitter floater, and soda water (Non-alcoholic)
Magic Elixir
Tequila, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto sour mix, and pea flower glitter syrup
Peach Sonrisa
Tequila, peach, lime juice, hibiscus tea glitter floater, and chili-lime seasoning rim
Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio
French “70"
Gin, prosecco, lemon juice, and lavender simple syrup
Kayla’s Cake
Celebration Macaron Pop
French strawberry chocolate chip buttercream with a gooey marshmallow center
Salt & Straw
Celebration Vanilla
Vanilla topped with rainbow sprinkles
Wetzel’s Pretzels
Incredi-Bitz
Choco Churro Bitz, Bacon Ranch Bitz, or S’mores Bitz
