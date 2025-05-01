Disney Foodie Guide: Disneyland to Debut Over 70 New Food and Beverage Offerings for the 70th Anniversary Celebration

Check out all of the delicious items heading to Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and Disney's hotels.

Beginning May 16th, Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration is kicking off! The milestone event ushers in a plethora of limited-time experiences, including over 70 new food and beverage offerings.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland’s 70th Celebration, titled Celebrate Happy, arrives in just a few weeks!

The over a year long event is set to welcome guests into a party full of new entertainment offerings, a new attraction, and exciting decorations and photo opportunities.

Found throughout the entire Disneyland Resort

Let’s take a look at these exciting celebration-exclusive delights.

Disneyland

Alien Pizza Planet (Tomorrowland)

BBQ Chicken & Pineapple Pizza Slice

BBQ-marinated chicken, spiced BBQ sauce, mozzarella, roasted corn, pineapple, and red onions garnished with cilantro​ (New)

70th Celebration Macaroooon

filled with birthday cake buttercream and confetti cake center, finished with a chocolate birthday hat (New)

Bengal Barbecue (Adventureland)

Grilled Tahitian Ribs

served with white rice and pineapple slaw (New)

Blue Bayou Restaurant (New Orleans Square)

Ribeye Steak and Prawns

with western butter, loaded baked potato, and asparagus (New)

Vegetable Hearts Salad

Baby greens, artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and lemon herb ranch (New)

Chocolate Chip Mousse

Chocolate chip mousse with a cocoa sponge and red glitter glaze covered with vanilla bean pavlova (New)

Blueberry Cocktail

Seaborn Blueberry cocktail with popping spheres (New)

Karl Strauss Brewing Company 70th Anniversary IPA

A single-hopped American IPA with grapefruit aromas, citrus, and tropical fruit flavors (New)

Cafe Daisy (Mickey’s Toontown)

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flop-Over

Ranch, bacon bits, diced chicken, mozzarella, and provolone (New)

The Miss Daisy

Minute Maid Light Lemonade and blue cotton candy syrup topped with blue raspberry gummy rings (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Specialty Cold Brrr-ew

Joffrey’s Cold Brew and vanilla crème syrup topped with whipped cream, chocolate medallions, and confetti sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Carnation Cafe (Main Street, USA)

Beef Stroganoff

Braised beef, bacon, onions, and mushrooms over egg noodles (New)

Tropical Rum Cocktail

Bacardi Superior Rum, Myers’s Rum Original Dark, pineapple, orange, and lime juices, and grenadine (New)

Churros near Big Thunder Mountain, Haunted Mansion and Town Square

70th Celebration Churro

Classic churro rolled in ube sugar and topped with marbled blue raspberry icing drizzle and sprinkles (New)

Galactic Grill (Tomorrowland)

Space Place Cottage Fries

tossed in Parmesan butter and parsley and served with house-made ranch ​(New)

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Main Street, USA)

Banana Split

Vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice creams topped with strawberries, pineapple, hot fudge, fresh banana, chopped nuts, whipped cream, and a cherry (New)

The Golden Horseshoe (Frontierland)

Cowboy Fries

Fries, nacho cheese, sautéed ground beef, burger sauce, and butter pickles (New)

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree (Bayou Country)

Peach Cobbler Funnel Cake Fries

Cinnamon sugar, peach topping, vanilla ice cream, and streusel (New)

Honey Cold Brew

Honey-sweetened cold brew with cream topper, honey drizzle, and honey cereal (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Main Street, USA)

Celebration Matterhorn Macaroon

Coconut macaroon dipped in white chocolate and sprinkles (New)

70th Celebration Macaron

Vanilla bean buttercream, strawberry jam, and fresh strawberry with strawberry whipped topping and strawberry crunch (New)

Mickey Hat Cookie

Cookie dipped in chocolate with a chocolate decoration (New)

Market House (Main Street, USA)

Plaza Inn (Main Street, USA)

70th Celebration Cake

Layers of pound cake, cherry compote, confetti cake, vanilla bean white chocolate mousse, and lemon curd pastry cream covered with a white chocolate ganache buttercream (New) (Available May 16 through June 1 and again starting July 1)

Pretzels near Star Tours (Tomorrowland)

Lemon Chiffon Pretzel

Cream cheese-filled pretzel dipped in lemon-flavored icing, topped with crushed vanilla wafers (New)

Rancho del Zocalo (Frontierland)

Fried Tamale Walking Taco

Fried beef tamale with chili, corn chips, and diced onions with cilantro, shredded cheese, and sour cream (New)

Mocha Cream Puff

filled with cinnamon-mocha pastry cream and topped with chocolate-covered corn chips (New)

Red Rose Tavern (Fantasyland)

Hook’s Galley Tuna Melt

Fresh tuna salad topped with Muenster and herb-marinated tomatoes served with house chips (New)

70th Stuff

Shortbread cookie with a cookies and cream cake, fresh raspberry, and raspberry jam surrounded with white chocolate mousse and topped with colored sprinkles (New)

Sparkling Peach Punch

Sprite and peach syrup with assorted popping spheres (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Also available with a glow cube)

Refreshment Corner (Main Street, USA)

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese in a Bread Bowl

Mac and cheese topped with pineapple-BBQ pulled pork in a sourdough bread bowl (New)

Fun Punch

Fanta Orange, pineapple, orange, and lime juices, and grenadine (Non-alcoholic) (New)

River Belle Terrace (Frontierland)

Strawberry Pancakes

Strawberry sauce, streusel, and cream cheese chantilly served with choice of bacon or sausage (Available for breakfast only) (New)

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry compote, streusel, and vanilla chantilly cream served with choice of bacon or sausage (Available for breakfast only) (New)

Apple Pancake Rolls

Apple pie topping, walnut streusel, and cinnamon chantilly cream served with choice of bacon or sausage (Available for breakfast only) (New)

Tiana’s Palace (New Orleans Square)

House-filled Celebration Beignet

Filled with raspberry mousse, buttercream glaze, edible candle, and sprinkles (New)

The Tropical Hideaway (Adventureland)

Pineapple Upside Down Sundae

DOLE Whip Pineapple, caramel drizzle, and pineapple upside-down cake topped with a maraschino cherry (New)

Troubadour Tavern (Fantasyland)

W.E.D. Chili Cheese Baked Potato

topped with beef and bean chili, cheese, sour cream, diced onions, and cornbread (New)

Chicken Pot Pie Baked Potato

Chicken pot pie filling with pie crust crumble (New)

Dancing Shimmering Lights

Sweet berry lemonade with blackberry topper and colorful sanding sugar (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Tiramisu Cold Brew

Dark chocolate cold brew with tiramisu topper and ladyfinger cookie (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Disney California Adventure

Churros near Goofy’s Sky School (Paradise Gardens Park)

Banana Split Churro

Classic churro rolled in chocolate sugar with banana sauce and vanilla sauce with a cherry on top (New)

Corn Dog Castle (Paradise Gardens Park)

Chili Cheese Corn Dog

Corn dog topped with chili, shredded cheddar and corn chips (New)

Hollywood Lounge (Hollywood Land)

Celebration Cocktail

Tequila, rum, vodka, and glittery blue raspberry lemonade topped with Sprite and garnished with a cherry

Outdoor Vending Locations

Cotton Candy Mango Chile

Orange mango chile cotton candy in a celebration bag (New)

Schmoozies! (Hollywood Land)

Mickey-shaped Celebration Waffles

with strawberry cream filling and topped with sprinkles and powdered sugar (New)

Willie’s Churros (Buena Vista Street)

Karl Strauss Brewing Company 70th Anniversary IPA

A single-hopped American IPA with grapefruit aromas, citrus, and tropical fruit flavors available at Carthay Circle Restaurant, Lamplight Lounge, Paradise Garden Grill, Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería, Wine Country Trattoria and select outdoor vending locations.

Disneyland Hotel

Broke Spell Lounge and Palm Breeze Bar

70th Celebration Specialty Beverage

Grapefruit sherbet, watermelon, pineapple and lemon juices, simple syrup, and tonic water (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Apricot Vodka Cocktail

Grilled Apricot Infused Golden Eagle Vodka, orange and lemon juices, coconut water, and vanilla mint simple syrup (New)

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

Little Lagoon

Lemonade, blueberry syrup, and blueberries garnished with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Blue Flower Lagoon

Blueberry Smirnoff Vodka, Bols Blue Curaçao, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lemon juice, and cane sugar syrup (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Bar and Hearthstone Lounge

Honey Gintini

Hendrick’s Gin, pineapple and lemon juices, honey, and orange marmalade (New)

70th Celebration Cocktail

Michter’s American Whiskey, Domaine Canton Ginger Liqueur, lemon juice, honey syrup, ginger ale, and bitters (New)

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart

70th Celebration Sugar Cookie

Pixar Place Hotel

The Sketch Pad Cafe

Giant 70th Cupcake

Candy 70th Celebration

Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Pooh Corner, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, and Disney Wonderful World of Sweets

70th Minnie Caramel Apple

Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in caramel and milk chocolate and decorated with a lavender sugar dress, teal M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and a 70th Celebration Minnie chocolate bow (New)

70th Milk Marshmallow Wand

Marshmallows on a stick dipped in caramel and milk chocolate, drizzled with blue-colored white chocolate, and decorated with a celebration sprinkle mix (New)

70th Mickey Donut Cereal Treat

Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in peanut butter white chocolate, decorated with blue raspberry-flavored, blue-colored white chocolate, and topped with a celebration sprinkle mix

Balloon Mickey Marshmallow Pop

Mickey marshmallow pop dipped in blue-colored white chocolate and decorated with dark chocolate and white chocolate accents

70th Minnie Cake Pop

Chocolate cake pop with chocolate ears dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with a 70th Celebration Minnie bow

70th Mickey Cake Pop

Vanilla cake pop with chocolate ears dipped in milk chocolate and decorated with lavender sugar and yellow M&M’S Minis Milk Chocolate Candies

Downtown Disney District

Beignets Expressed

Joyful Blueberry Cobbler Beignet

Blueberry cobbler beignet topped with blueberry crumbs

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes

Cotton Candy Crazyshake

Strawberry shake and vanilla frosted rim with sprinkles topped with a pink lollipop, purple and pink rock candy, whipped cream, and cotton candy

Céntrico and Paseo

Cacao

Dark chocolate sorbet, spice sponge cake, orange zest puree, cinnamon foam, cacao nibs (Available at Paseo only)

Pavlova

Classic Mexican meringue, guava sorbet, and fresh horchata-orange foam (Available at Céntrico only)

Just Peachy

Lemonade, peach, hibiscus tea glitter floater, and soda water (Non-alcoholic)

Magic Elixir

Tequila, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto sour mix, and pea flower glitter syrup

Peach Sonrisa

Tequila, peach, lime juice, hibiscus tea glitter floater, and chili-lime seasoning rim

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio

French “70"

Gin, prosecco, lemon juice, and lavender simple syrup

Kayla’s Cake

Celebration Macaron Pop

French strawberry chocolate chip buttercream with a gooey marshmallow center

Salt & Straw

Celebration Vanilla

Vanilla topped with rainbow sprinkles

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Incredi-Bitz

Choco Churro Bitz, Bacon Ranch Bitz, or S’mores Bitz

