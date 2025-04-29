Connection Between Avengers Campus and Cars Land Closed for Construction at Disney California Adventure

The walkway will be closed during construction on the expansion to Avengers Campus.

Getting around Disney California Adventure is going to be a little more difficult over the next couple of years, as the connection from Avengers Campus to Cars Land has been closed.

What’s Happening:

With construction commencing on the expansion of Avengers Campus with two brand-new attractions – Avengers Infinity Defense Stark Flight Lab

The walkway between Avengers Campus and Cars Land is now closed, with access to Cars Land available via the Performance Corridor or San Fransokyo Square and access to Avengers Campus via the Performance Corridor or Hollywood Land.

This path was also closed for a few years as A Bug’s Land was demolished and construction began on Avengers Campus, which opened in 2021.

The construction has also necessitated the relocation of the Service Animal Relief Area to the space between Sarge's Surplus Hut and Fillmore's Taste-In.

In Avengers Infinity Defense, technology that allows the Avengers to jump between worlds has gone missing, and King Thanos is using it to wreak havoc everywhere.

Recruits will travel to iconic locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City alongside the likes of big, and small, heroes. You also just might find yourself face-to-face with King Thanos, too.

Stark Flight Lab will put guests in two-person pods and deploy them to a test station.

From there, a robot arm will grab the pod and will whirl around in a simulated flight.

