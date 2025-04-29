Red Guardian to Arrive at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Alongside “Thunderbolts*” Theatrical Release
Alexei Shostakov will be one of the first character additions to Avengers Campus in almost a year.
Red Guardian is set to arrive at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure alongside the debut of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* in theaters.
What’s Happening:
- Marking one of the first new character additions to Avengers Campus in quite some time, Red Guardian (otherwise known as Alexei Shostakov) will begin appearing at Disney California Adventure’s Marvel-themed land this Friday, May 2nd.
- The news was announced through a fun video of the character reacting to all the other superheroes who can be found on campus.
- The only other character from Thunderbolts* to have appeared in Avengers Campus is Taskmaster, who fought Black Widow, Captain America and Black Panther in the Avengers Assemble show – which ended its run earlier this month.
- With the focus in the film squarely on Florence Pugh’s Yelana Belova, it’s also possible (though by no means confirmed) that the character could also appear.
- The last new characters to join the lineup in Avengers Campus were Deadpool and Wolverine, alongside the release of their titular film last summer.
- Thunderbolts* hits theaters this Friday, May 2nd. Check out Ben’s review of the complex and comic new addition to the MCU.
