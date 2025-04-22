runDisney Events at Disneyland Resort to Pause After 2026 Half Marathon Weekend

Don't miss out on your chance to race through Disneyland Resort.

Disneyland Resort will be taking another hiatus from runDisney events, as construction picks up in the resort area next year.

What’s Happening:

While Disneyland Resort has just recently introduced runDisney events back to the resort’s lineup of events, the popular racing weekends will be put on hiatus again after the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon.

Posted as a notice on the official runDisney website

At this time, there is no expected return date for runDisney events at the resort.

It is also unclear whether the construction impacting the resort has anything to do with Disneyland Forward and the already announced Avatar expansion at Disney California Adventure.

The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend 2026 kicks off on January 29th, and includes several different races fans can embark on.

For those on the fence about registering for the event, it may be your last opportunity for a while to experience runDisney at the Disneyland Resort.

You can learn more about the runDisney Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend here.

Registration for runDisney Gold and Platinum members begins on April 22nd, with general registration beginning on April 29th.

For those looking to take a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

Read More Disneyland: