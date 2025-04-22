New Sweet Treats Available Soon at the Disneyland Resort
Starting April 30, there will be some new sweet treats available at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- If you have a sweet tooth, you will want to visit the Disneyland Resort starting April 30 for these new delicious treats.
- Disney Eats shared on their social media what will be available.
New Menu Items:
S’mores Butter Cake Sundae: (at Red Rose Taverne)
- Chocolate butter cake topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallow
Matcha Float: (at The Tropical Hideaway)
- DOLE Whip Strawberry and Mango swirl topped with white chocolate drizzle and toasted coconut at The Tropical Hideaway
Neapolitan Macaron: (at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream)
- Chocolate macaron with vanilla bean buttercream and strawberry sauce at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream
Raspberry Shake: (at Smokejumpers Grill)
- Raspberry Shake topped with whipped cream
Chocolate Gooey Brownie Cake: (at Plaza Inn)
- Chocolate brownie molten cake, Chantilly cream, caramel, and chocolate sauce garnished with chocolate rice crisp
Tiramisu Parfait: (at Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta)
Butter Biscuit Cookie: (at Market House)
- Butter cookie with raspberry jam and white chocolate
Cookie Croissant: (at Maurice’s Treats)
- Flat croissant coated in sugar
Coconut Cheesecake: (at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe)
- Coconut cheesecake rolled in toasted coconut with coconut whipped cream, white chocolate pearls, and a Mickey decoration
Mickey Mint Cookie Shake: (at Schmoozies!)
- Mint cookies and cream shake with whipped topping, sprinkles, crème-filled chocolate cookies, and red sugar rim
Matterhorn Puff: (at Edelweiss Snacks)
- Matterhorn Puff Filled with cheesecake, lemon curd, and fresh blueberries topped with white chocolate and snow sugar
Mango Strawberry Chile-Lime Parfait: (at Paradise Garden Grill)
- Mango mousse, vanilla cake, mango passion fruit compote, and strawberry chamoy chile-lime gelée
Pineapple-flavored Mickey-shaped Beignets: (at Mint Julep Bar)
- Dusted with pineapple powdered sugar
Chocolate Cake: (at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe)
- Chocolate cake with frosting
Lemon-Raspberry Tiramisu: (at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe)
- Lemon tiramisu cream with layers of raspberry-soaked ladyfingers, lemon curd, and fresh raspberries finished with dried raspberry and chocolate decoration
