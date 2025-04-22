New Sweet Treats Available Soon at the Disneyland Resort

Did someone say sugar overload? Yes please!
Starting April 30, there will be some new sweet treats available at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • If you have a sweet tooth, you will want to visit the Disneyland Resort starting April 30 for these new delicious treats.
  • Disney Eats shared on their social media what will be available.

New Menu Items:

S’mores Butter Cake Sundae: (at Red Rose Taverne)

  • Chocolate butter cake topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallow

Matcha Float: (at The Tropical Hideaway)

  • DOLE Whip Strawberry and Mango swirl topped with white chocolate drizzle and toasted coconut at The Tropical Hideaway

Neapolitan Macaron: (at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream)

  • Chocolate macaron with vanilla bean buttercream and strawberry sauce at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Raspberry Shake: (at Smokejumpers Grill)

  • Raspberry Shake topped with whipped cream  

Chocolate Gooey Brownie Cake: (at Plaza Inn)

  • Chocolate brownie molten cake, Chantilly cream, caramel, and chocolate sauce garnished with chocolate rice crisp  

Tiramisu Parfait: (at Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta)

Butter Biscuit Cookie: (at Market House)

  • Butter cookie with raspberry jam and white chocolate  

Cookie Croissant: (at Maurice’s Treats)

  • Flat croissant coated in sugar

Coconut Cheesecake: (at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe)

  • Coconut cheesecake rolled in toasted coconut with coconut whipped cream, white chocolate pearls, and a Mickey decoration  

Mickey Mint Cookie Shake: (at Schmoozies!)

  • Mint cookies and cream shake with whipped topping, sprinkles, crème-filled chocolate cookies, and red sugar rim  

Matterhorn Puff: (at Edelweiss Snacks)

  • Matterhorn Puff Filled with cheesecake, lemon curd, and fresh blueberries topped with white chocolate and snow sugar  

Mango Strawberry Chile-Lime Parfait: (at Paradise Garden Grill)

  • Mango mousse, vanilla cake, mango passion fruit compote, and strawberry chamoy chile-lime gelée  

 Pineapple-flavored Mickey-shaped Beignets: (at Mint Julep Bar)

  •  Dusted with pineapple powdered sugar  

Chocolate Cake: (at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe)

  • Chocolate cake with frosting  

Lemon-Raspberry Tiramisu: (at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe)

  • Lemon tiramisu cream with layers of raspberry-soaked ladyfingers, lemon curd, and fresh raspberries finished with dried raspberry and chocolate decoration  

