Sweet and Savory New Treats Coming Soon to Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante at Disneyland
Disneyland guests will soon be able to enjoy Shrimp Ceviche, Fresas con Crema and Iced Cafe de Olla.
Some new menu items are making their way to Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante at Disneyland at the end of the month.
What’s Happening:
- Set a course for Frontierland at Disneyland, and make a pit-stop at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, as some new menu items are coming!
- The Disney Eats Instagram revealed three new items that will be available starting Wednesday, April 30th:
- Shrimp Ceviche: Shrimp, aguachile marinade, salsa macha, and guacatillo with tostadas
- Fresas con Crema: Strawberries with sweet cream and cheesecake bites
- Iced Cafe de Olla: Cold brew, horchata cream, and flan custard
