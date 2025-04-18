Raices Argentinas Food Truck Comes to Downtown Disney For a Limited Time

The truck specializes in empanadas.
A new food truck has come to Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort for a limited time, in the form of Raices Argentinas.

  • As first posted on instagram first as a Story by Downtown Disney and then as a post by Raices Argentinas themselves, the truck began its run at Downtown Disney this past week and will be there through May 5th.
  • Raices Argentinas is known for their empanadas, which are available in both savory and sweet options.
  • Choices include beef, Spicy Chicken, Ham & Cheese, and unique offerings  like The Mexican, Saltena, and Cheeseburger.

  • Their dessert empanadas include Cheesecake & Guava, Cheesecake & Peach, Apple Cinnamon, Apple Caramel, Dulce de Leche, and S'mores.
  • During its time at Downtown Disney, the truck is open from 12pm-11pm daily.

