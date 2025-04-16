Disney+ to Drop POVs of Star Wars Experiences at Disneyland to Celebrate May 4th
To celebrate the big Star Wars day of the year, Disney+ is about to do something that YouTubers have been doing for years - sharing POV experiences of Star Wars attractions at Disneyland, dropping on May 4th.
What’s Happening:
- To mark the perfect marketing occasion that has somehow turned into a Star Wars fan holiday, Disney+ is debuting two special new programming options on May 4th.
- On that day, all subscribers to the platform will be able to catch the two new POVs filmed at the Disneyland Resort that will allow viewers to escape into the world of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- One POV will take viewers through an after-hours stroll of the land itself, allowing them to explore Batuu, where droids work diligently, heroes emerge, and the First Order looms around almost every corner.
- Then, they can also (according to the official logline) “celebrate 70 years of Disneyland imagination with a cinematic ride-along through Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance." The POV journey will show how seven decades of innovation can bring science fiction to life, when your mission begins on Batuu and quickly escalates into a daring escape from the clutches of the First Order.
- The land and the attraction, also open to guests at Walt Disney World in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, immerse guests into their own Star Wars story, making the Disney+ POVs a perfect way to celebrate May 4th for fans who can’t be at either the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World.
- One can also speculate that the use of “celebrate 70 years of Disneyland Imagination" in lieu of something like “Celebrate May 4th" for the programming can also mean that more POVs could potentially arrive from the Disneyland Resort as we get closer to the milestone anniversary of the Happiest Place on Earth later this year.
- For now, both the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge POV and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance POV will arrive on Disney+ on May 4th.
