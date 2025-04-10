Tickets Go On Sale Soon for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite
Magic Key annual passholders will have early access to ticket sales.
Tickets will be going on sale soon for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite.
What's Happening:
- Tickets for the much-anticipated after-hours event, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite, will be on sale for the public to purchase on April 17.
- This separately ticketed event is suitable for all ages and will take place at Disneyland Park on two separate nights, June 16 and June 18, 2025.
- Magic Key annual passholders will have access to an exclusive pre-sale opportunity on April 16, one day prior to the start of general sales.
Highlights of Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite:
- A spectacular fireworks display inspired by Walt Disney's famous declaration: “To all who come to this happy place, welcome."
- Welcome Pride Cavalcade showcasing Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and friends.
- Two dance events and country line dancing.
- Photo opportunities themed around Disney characters and movies.
Specialty Food and Beverage Options:
- Gluten friendly chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwich, with non-dairy ice cream
- Rainbow cereal funnel cake
- Pulled mushroom and jackfruit loaded fries: beer battered fries with pulled mushroom and jackfruit, chili lime aioli, topped with coleslaw and pickled jalapenos
More On the Disneyland Resort:
