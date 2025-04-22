See WALL-E at the Pixar Place Hotel for Earth Day 2025
Did you know WALL-E stands for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-Class?
If you love WALL-E, you’ll want to stop by Pixar Place Hotel for Earth Day.
What’s Happening:
- It looks like WALL-E will be at Pixar Place Hotel within Disneyland Resort on Earth Day this week.
- On Monday, Disneyland shared a video on their Instagram story featuring WALL-E's arrival at the hotel.
- The video concludes with the message, "Tomorrow. Earth Day."
- Earth Day is celebrated today, April 22, but the specific time and location for guests to see WALL-E have not yet been announced.
About the Film WALL-E:
- Embark on a humorous cosmic adventure set in a nearby galaxy, centered around a determined robot named WALL-E.
- After centuries of solitude dedicated to his programmed duties, the curious and charming WALL-E discovers a newfound purpose when he meets an advanced search robot named EVE.
- Join them, along with a captivating cast of characters, on an extraordinary journey across the universe.
