Movie Review: "Thunderbolts*" Offers Character Complexity with Comic Relief in a Refreshing MCU Entry

Let’s cut to the chase…. Thunderbolts* is fantastic. The film balances its humor, heart, and action perfectly while offering surprises at every turn. Not only does the movie deliver a lot of what you expect but it also brings you so much more than you could possibly dream of — including character complexity that is often missing from team-up films. While the film thrives on its emotional core, it also delivers a fun viewing experience that harkens back to the Marvel days of old.

On its surface, the film focuses on some of the rejects of the MCU. These anti-heroes all have their own personal struggles, while having some desire to do the right thing despite their pasts of doing the wrong things. Although the characters we know are brought to the same place, we also meet Bob, who is new to the MCU but will be instantly familiar to Marvel Comics fans. Those viewers will see Bob’s character arc coming from a mile away, but don’t let the marketing fool you into making you think you know what this movie will be.

Following the most predictable Marvel film ever, Captain America: Brave New World, the surprises keep coming with Thunderbolts*. It is great to see Marvel return to form where the marketing is used to enhance the experience of seeing the film instead of just explaining what to expect.

The performances are top notch with particularly memorable performances from Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman. We have seen films where anti-heroes struggle with whether they can be redeemed or not. It has somewhat become a trope — and Thunderbolts* could have easily felt like an odd retelling of Black Widow and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. But Pugh and Pullman deliver nuanced performances that truly dive deep into that struggle. Meanwhile, David Harbour’s Red Guardian expertly delivers the comic relief you would expect while Julia Louis-Dreyfus is deliciously diabolical.

While the threat of the film is quite real and intense, it is the movie’s initial small feel that makes it hit differently. As the film progresses, the scope becomes wider, but never ceases to be an intimate and introspective study into the struggles trauma can induce. And while that may seem heavy, the movie expertly delivers comic relief when we need it the most, even from some unexpected sources.

Let me be clear: this is not your typical MCU film where we are introduced to characters who end up in a major CGI battle at the end of the film. While I don’t want to spoil it, Thunderbolts* is something new while still feeling like part of the MCU. Those that feel Marvel has become stale and full of retreads will be happily surprised. Paired with the marketing of The Fantastic Four: First Steps it feels like Marvel has committed themselves to delivering something new with their upcoming releases.

And just one word of advice: see the movie early if you don’t want to be spoiled. The film will be the subject of many conversations upon its release. There will be much to discuss in the days and weeks ahead, but don’t let that distract you from enjoying the film on its own. It is one of the best Marvel films, and should be appreciated for its own merits. I can’t wait to see the movie again in a theater full of Marvel fans so that I can see their reactions.

I give Thunderbolts* 5 out of 5.