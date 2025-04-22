Photos/Video: WALL-E Arrives at Pixar Place Hotel to Celebrate Earth Day

Enjoy the meet and greet now. We only have about 85 years before the events of the film begin to take place (2110).

As promised, everyone’s favorite Waste Allocation Load-Lifter (Earth Class), AKA WALL-E, has arrived at the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort to celebrate Earth Day. His arrival was heralded on social media in the last few days, announcing that he will arrive today, April 22nd.

As such, there was quite the turnout of fans waiting in the lobby, considering WALL-E appearances are few and far between, having only appeared at special events and celebration weekends at Disney Parks prior to this appearance.

WALL-E is the fan-favorite, loveable robot from the Pixar Animation Studios film of the same name. Originally released in 2008, the film follows the robot, who was the last of his kind after humans evacuated the planet after effectively destroying it with their trash and waste. Being the last bot left turned on for hundreds of years doing what he was built for (compacting and stacking the aforementioned trash), WALL-E discovers a new purpose in life when he meets a sleek search robot named EVE. EVE comes to realize that WALL-E has inadvertently stumbled upon the key to the planet's future, and races back to space to report to the humans. Meanwhile, WALL-E chases EVE across the galaxy and sets into motion one of the most imaginative adventures ever brought to the big screen.

WALL-E, for select guests, can even open up his compacting unit and reveal the boot that contained the plant that kick starts his entire adventure in the original film.

WALL-E is currently hanging out in the main entrance area of the hotel near the Pixar Ball and Luxo Jr. statue. However, a nearby backdrop suggests an alternative location for the meet and greet, or a perfect standalone photo op for those visiting the hotel today. As of press time, it can be assumed this is a one day only event, though no official end date has been revealed.

The backdrop (conspicuously missing WALL-E) features EVE flying overhead as well as WALL-E’s cooler and flight-assisting fire extinguisher, as well as the iconic boot with the plant growing out of it that has become synonymous with the film.

