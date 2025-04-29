Port Royal Curios and Curiosities Shop to Become Seating Area in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square

Formerly selling Haunted Mansion merchandise, Port Royal will become a much-needed seating area for the Royal Street Veranda.

More changes are coming to New Orleans Square at Disneyland as a former store is set to be turned into a seating area for guests.

What’s Happening:

  • The Port Royal Curios and Curiosities Shop in New Orleans Square, which has previously served as a Haunted Mansion gift shop, will be turned into a seating area when it reopens.
  • Located right next to the Royal Street Veranda, this location will now serve as a seating area for that dining location, which currently has minimal seating available.
  • With the recent opening of Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond Gift Shop outside The Haunted Mansion itself, Port Royal is no longer needed as a merchandise space.
  • The nearby and connected Pieces of Eight store will continue to operate and offer guests plenty of Pirates of the Caribbean merchandise.
  • Our friends over at Mickey Visit theorize that this move could be the first step in a plan to reroute the Pirates of the Caribbean queue, which quite often spills into the streets of New Orleans Square – in a move similar to the recently remodeled Haunted Mansion queue.
  • If this were to happen, it would require the removal of all the stores on that side of the street in addition to the Royal Street Veranda.

