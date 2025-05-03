Photos: Royal Street Veranda's New Port Royal Jazz Club Seating Area Opens at Disneyland

The area replaces the former Port Royal Curios and Curiosities gift shop.

A new seating area for Royal Street Veranda has officially opened at Disneyland. Let’s take a look at the new Port Royal Jazz Club.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland’s New Orleans Square has opened a brand new, much needed seating area for the popular Royal Street Veranda quick service location.

The new indoor seating area, titled the Port Royal Jazz Club, sits directly next to the outdoor service counter and takes over the former Port Royal Curios and Curiosities gift shop.

There's also an entrance right next to the order kiosk so guests don’t have to walk into the main pathway to enter.

Port Royal Curios and Curiosities used to house Haunted Mansion The Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise, and the interior played into the spookier, supernatural theme. With the new repurpose, that has been removed and replaced with more of a lounge aesthetic.

Inside the new seating area, guests will find large, plush red booths as well as a new faux bar that took over the former checkout area.

The location has lots of unique detailing, with some of the former gift shops “curios" being found throughout, as well as new jazz posters, instruments, and soda bottle decorations.

The central courtyard between Port Royal Jazz Club and the Pirates of the Caribbean

The Haunted Mansion penny press machine can still be found in the courtyard.

Royal Street Veranda’s seating area was painfully small, with only a handful of tables. The new seating area is a welcomed addition.

The restaurant generally serves gumbo and other soups in bread bowls, rather than handheld snacks. Prior to the new seating area, guests would often find planters and fences to lean on while enjoying their meal.

For those looking for Haunted Mansion merchandise, the attraction recently received its own dedicated shop right next to the exit.

Titled Madame Leota's Somewhere Beyond

