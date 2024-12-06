Photos/Audio: Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Opens Reimagined Queue with New Area Music

Disneyland has finally unveiled the new queue for Haunted Mansion. Let’s take a look around at the freshly reimagined classic attraction.

At the beginning of this year, Haunted Mansion closed for an extended refurbishment. While work was done on the inside of the attraction, the biggest changes were outside the foreboding French-Quarter Manor. Announced late last year, Disney completely transformed Haunted Mansion’s queue as well the plaza in front of the New Orleans Square’s train station. Prior to the transformation, nearly everyday, cast members would have to extend the Haunted Mansion’s queue outside the gates of the attraction and through the plaza. While the attraction reopened just in time for Disney’s Halloween festivities, the attraction had been using a virtual queue up until November 26th.

The new queue, which extends partially into the area of the plaza, brings references to the Disneyland classic outside the confinement of the ride’s facade. The new garden queue brings a quaint and luxurious atmosphere to the formerly cramped layout. In addition to the exciting decor, the Haunted Mansion now has permanent queue music. While Haunted Mansion Holiday has always played the Phantom Manor area music during the seasonal overlay, the classic version of the attraction comes fitted with audio and visual ambience.

While you check out the photos of the beautiful Haunted Mansion queue, make sure you listen to the area music while you scroll.

If you look closely at the column, you’ll see a well hidden speaker.

Even the light fixtures embrace the attraction’s iconic characters and lore.

The queue wasn’t extended enough to get to enter the green house area, but the new overhang will be much appreciated once the warm summer months roll around.

The new ADA compliant elevator can also be seen in the updated queue. Prior to the rides restructuring, guests in wheelchairs or ECVs would ride back up the stretching room and back out the entrance.

It is so exciting that Haunted Mansion’s standby queue is finally reopened. The new queue looks absolutely incredible. Walt Disney Imagineering did a great job at maintaining the classic atmosphere of the attraction while modernizing a queue that was previously unbearable to wait through. Haunted Mansion Holiday will continue to run until the end of the Holidays at Disneyland Resort on January 6th, 2025. The classic version of Haunted Mansion should open sometime at the end of January after being unavailable since Summer 2023.

