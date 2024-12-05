Signage Materializes on New Haunted Mansion Gift Shop at Disneyland

There's got to be more than 999 haunts at this point, right?

With a promised debut this winter, it seems things are moving along faster than a doom buggy as signage has appeared at the new Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond gift shop at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

Signage has been installed outside the new retail location that is set to open near the exit of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion

The marquees feature the new name for the store, which was recently revealed to be “Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond.”

This new retail location is part of a major refurbishment at the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park, which also included the addition of a new queue through multiple gardens belonging to residents of the home, including the aforementioned Madame Leota.

Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond has been constructed at the exit of the classic Disneyland attraction, and is designed as a carriage house – one that (in-story) used to store the ornate carriage that now resides in the mansion’s front yard.

According to the story of the new retail location, this carriage house was once the home of the Mansion’s caretaker, with Madame Leota taking up residence within at some point later. That’s why it’s filled with her furniture, including a crystal ball, couch, and the original parlor chandelier that Leota used for seances in the mansion.

Her desks, chests, and cabinets can be found amongst the new merchandise, and Leota herself “comes and goes a lot” – which seems to subtly hint that some special effects will be taking place in the new retail experience.

The store itself will feature gifts and souvenirs themed to the Haunted Mansion, as well as Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The new store is set to open this winter.

Check out our recent livestream from Disneyland Park where we stopped by to see the mostly finished exterior of the new location and how it fits into the surrounding area below.

