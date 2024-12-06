5 Disneyland Events in 2025 We Are Looking Forward to Most

From 90s Nite to the 70th anniversary celebration, there's a lot happening at the Disneyland Resort in 2025.

Disneyland announced its lineup of 2025 special events, giving visitors a full picture of everything that will be offered throughout the year from seasonal festivals to annual holiday celebrations. 2025 is jam-packed with events so that you can enjoy special offerings throughout the majority of the year no matter when you plan your visit.

Below, we will share the five Disneyland events in 2025 that we are looking forward to most!

1) Disneyland After Dark Sweethearts’ Nite. This popular after-hours event is a celebration of love featuring special entertainment, rare characters, themed foods and beverages, and more that takes place around Valentine’s Day at Disneyland. Sweethearts’ Nite will be returning on eight different dates in January and February 2025.

Sweethearts’ Nite 2025 tickets will already be on sale soon, and we expect them to sell out very quickly due to the event’s popularity! The 2025 Sweethearts’ Nite will feature a new cavalcade on Main Street, U.S.A., the return of the Royal Ball, encounters with character couples, and lively music.

2) Oogie Boogie Bash. This extremely popular after-hours Halloween party in Disney California Adventure features trick-and-treating, several rare character encounters, special entertainment, event-exclusive attractions like Villains Grove, and more. Guests can dress up in costume for this fun event that will take place on select dates from mid-August through October.

In 2025, there will be more Oogie Boogie Bash event nights than ever before! Those attending the event can already begin planning their trip with the released Oogie Boogie Bash 2025 dates and tickets details.

3) Disneyland After Dark 90s Nite. This is another exciting Disneyland After Dark theme that will be returning from a previous year! The 2025 event will include dance parties, sing-alongs, and more in celebration of Disney films, music, and pop culture from the ‘90s. 90s Nite will feature “90s on Parade,” which will have nods to past parades like “The Lion King Celebration” and “Mulan Parade.” You can see details on the Disneyland After Dark 90s Nite here including highlights from the previous event!

4) Disneyland 70th Anniversary celebration. The Disneyland 70th Anniversary celebration kicks off in May 2025, bringing entertainment, specialty food and beverages, merchandise, and special decor throughout the resort!

The exciting lineup of entertainment includes a new World of Color show and the return of other popular entertainment offerings like the Paint the Night parade and more! The celebration also aligns with the debut of a new Disneyland show featuring the first-ever animatronic of Walt Disney.

5) Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. One of the highlights of Spring at Disneyland is the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival which is returning in 2025! The event features food marketplaces across the park, special seminars and classes, and entertainment, all celebrating the Golden State.

This year, there will be ten marketplaces including two new themes. This is one of our favorite events of the year with many interesting foods to try that also includes the limited-time return of the fan-favorite Soarin’ Over California!

