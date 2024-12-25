Photos: Inside the New Haunted Mansion Themed Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond Gift Shop at Disneyland

The impressively detailed gift shop features plentiful callbacks to The Haunted Mansion and Imagineers who helped create the iconic attraction.

On Monday, Disneyland gave guests an early Christmas present with the opening of Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond. Yesterday, we had a chance to take a look through the new Haunted Mansion themed gift shop.

Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond is located between The Haunted Mansion and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The store is themed around a carriage house that was once the home of the Mansion’s caretaker, with Madame Leota taking up residence within at some point later.

The store is filled to the brim with her furniture, including a crystal ball, couch, and the original parlor chandelier that Leota used for séances in the mansion.

Much of the decor has come from outside sources, with this particular piece possibly being created by AI.

This merchandise stand looks like the famed clock that appears just before Madame Leota’s séance in the attraction.

A portrait hangs above the shop honoring Disney Imagineer Leota Toombs Thomas, the Disney Imagineer whose likeness was used to bring Madame Leota to life.

Merchandise-wise, the store features gifts and souvenirs themed to The Haunted Mansion, as well as Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Even though it’s already filled to the brim with some impressive musically-inspired details, Disneyland teases that additional decorative work and enhancements will materialize soon. The opening of Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond follows a complete revitalization of The Haunted Mansion queue, which debuted in late November.

