Section of Updated Turnstiles Debut at Disneyland Park

Following a test earlier this year, new turnstiles have officially debuted at Disneyland in a modified format.
After a few months of construction, a section of updated turnstiles have debuted at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

  • After a test conducted earlier in the year, work began in October on a new automated entry gate system.
  • Just a couple of months later, the first bank of turnstiles on the west side of Disneyland’s main entrance debuted these new turnstiles.
  • TikTok user Wonders of Magic shared a look at the new entrance process.

NEW automated entry gates are testing at the Disneyland Resort. 🎟️✨ Soon Disneyland will phase out all the old turnstile entries with this new technology. Currently, the screens are not on, but will possibly be used for facial recognition technology. #disneylandnews #disneyparks #disneylandresort #disneyland70th #disneylandupdates #disneyparksresort #disneylandhotel #grandcalifornianhotel #disneynews #wdw #epcot #disneylandfood

  • The new turnstiles utilize similar technology to that on display at Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disneyland.
  • MagicBand+ scanners are attached, allowing guests to tap directly into the park, instead of using a cast member’s device – although at this time, guests are tapping their admission with a cast member’s mobile device.
  • Facial recognition will also be a part of these new turnstiles, but that is also not yet in use.
  • These gates are also fully stroller and handicap accessible.
  • Work on the project, which is expected to be completed by 2025, will be done in phases in order to minimize guest impact. 38 of those gates will be installed at Disneyland, with 24 at Disney California Adventure, according to permits obtained by The Orange County Register.

