Disneyland Half Marathon Route Navigates Runners Through Surrounding Neighborhoods

This route seems to be inspired by the overnight line to get into Disneyland's 50th back in 2005.

Participants looking forward to running through the Disneyland Resort during the upcoming 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon now know what route they will take, thanks to a video shared by runDisney.

What’s Happening:

runDisney has shared the route that runners will follow during the upcoming 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon.

Runners will experience the sights and sounds of the Disneyland Resort early on in the run, before they head into the streets of Anaheim and Garden Grove.

Based on the animation depicted in the video, the route will kick off east of Disneyland on Disney Way, with runners heading toward the Disneyland Resort before taking a hard left to move south on Harbor Boulevard.

Once at Katella Ave, they will take a right and run behind Disney California Adventure

Moving backstage behind Pixar Pier, runners will enter into the park proper near Cars Land, veering northwest into Avengers Campus

From there, runners will continue north behind Tomorrowland and trace the exterior of Disneyland Park, grazing “ it’s a small world Star Wars

They will continue out of Disneyland Park, through the esplanade into Disney California Adventure, moving south still on Buena Vista Street into the performance corridor passing Grizzly Peak and the Golden Vine Winery toward Pixar Pier. Passing Paradise Gardens Park (AKA the World of Color Goofy’s Sky School

Heading south, they’ll turn right immediately once again and head west before once again turning south into the streets of Anaheim and Garden Grove, including Euclid St and Chapman Ave before getting to Garden Grove Blvd, following that until Harbor Blvd, where the route takes a northern direction and heads back to Chapman Ave to return Runners to the Disneyland Resort area, where they’ll retrace some steps as they head back to where they started on Disney Way.

People took to runDisney’s post commenting with questions like “Why no Honda Stadium?” but more grateful that they are once again choosing to use the “Garden Grove Route” which allows for more flat terrain for the runners to navigate, as opposed to more climbs and hills on other routes used in the past.

Participants are set to run through Disneyland Resort and the surrounding Anaheim area during themed races including a heroic 5K, a Star Wars 10K, a Mickey Mouse and Friends half marathon and even a Dumbo

2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend presented by HONDA takes place January 30–February 2, 2025.