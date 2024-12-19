Disneyland Half Marathon Route Navigates Runners Through Surrounding Neighborhoods

Participants looking forward to running through the Disneyland Resort during the upcoming 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon now know what route they will take, thanks to a video shared by runDisney.
What’s Happening:
- runDisney has shared the route that runners will follow during the upcoming 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon.
- Runners will experience the sights and sounds of the Disneyland Resort early on in the run, before they head into the streets of Anaheim and Garden Grove.
- Based on the animation depicted in the video, the route will kick off east of Disneyland on Disney Way, with runners heading toward the Disneyland Resort before taking a hard left to move south on Harbor Boulevard.
- Once at Katella Ave, they will take a right and run behind Disney California Adventure on the street before taking another right onto Disneyland Drive and entering backstage areas at Disney California Adventure.
- Moving backstage behind Pixar Pier, runners will enter into the park proper near Cars Land, veering northwest into Avengers Campus and back into backstage areas and out into the eastside gateway bus loops through gates near the Hyperion Theater.
- From there, runners will continue north behind Tomorrowland and trace the exterior of Disneyland Park, grazing “it’s a small world” before continuing on a route toward and through Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, following the Rivers of America through Bayou Country, New Orleans Square and exiting through Frontierland into the hub and down Main Street USA moving south.
- They will continue out of Disneyland Park, through the esplanade into Disney California Adventure, moving south still on Buena Vista Street into the performance corridor passing Grizzly Peak and the Golden Vine Winery toward Pixar Pier. Passing Paradise Gardens Park (AKA the World of Color viewing area), runners continue past Goofy’s Sky School and out of the park through a backstage area behind Pixar Pier back onto Disneyland Drive.
- Heading south, they’ll turn right immediately once again and head west before once again turning south into the streets of Anaheim and Garden Grove, including Euclid St and Chapman Ave before getting to Garden Grove Blvd, following that until Harbor Blvd, where the route takes a northern direction and heads back to Chapman Ave to return Runners to the Disneyland Resort area, where they’ll retrace some steps as they head back to where they started on Disney Way.
- People took to runDisney’s post commenting with questions like “Why no Honda Stadium?” but more grateful that they are once again choosing to use the “Garden Grove Route” which allows for more flat terrain for the runners to navigate, as opposed to more climbs and hills on other routes used in the past.
- Participants are set to run through Disneyland Resort and the surrounding Anaheim area during themed races including a heroic 5K, a Star Wars 10K, a Mickey Mouse and Friends half marathon and even a Dumbo challenge, along with kids races, in-Park yoga and more.
- 2025 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend presented by HONDA takes place January 30–February 2, 2025.
