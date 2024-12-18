Complete Event Lineup Revealed for Anaheim Ducks Day 2025 at the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort has shared more details on what to expect during 2025’s Anaheim Ducks Day, taking place at both Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney.
What’s Happening:
- Anaheim Ducks Day returns to the Disneyland Resort on January 24th, an annual tradition that began in 2018.
- As in the past, the festivities will be held inside Disney California Adventure and in the Downtown Disney District.
- At Disney California Adventure, fans can enjoy a cavalcade, appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players, themed games, and more.
- Here’s a complete rundown of what fans can expect:
- Fan Headquarters in Hyperion Courtyard – Test your hockey skills with themed activities, take part in immersive photo opportunities and interact with other fans and Anaheim Ducks DJs!
- Ducks Take Over Hollywood Land – Find themed “Duck”-cor on Hollywood Boulevard and throughout the Hollywood Backlot. You can also snack on themed eats like the Chicken-Fried Steak Burrito and browse event merchandise available for purchase for a limited time.
- Anaheim Ducks Cavalcade – Pick a spot along the Parade Corridor between Paradise Gardens Park and Hollywood Land to see some current Anaheim Ducks players in a celebratory cavalcade. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to take part in special giveaways.
- Meet Wild Wing and Grab a Photo – Head to the Hyperion Courtyard to snap a photo with the official mascot of the Anaheim Ducks.
- “Draw Ducks Day” at Animation Academy – Throughout the day, learn how to draw some favorite Disney "Ducks" with our Animation Academy artists. And when you're done, keep your art as a souvenir! Check the Disneyland app for operating hours and showtimes.
- Meet and Greet with Anaheim Ducks Players – Bring your camera-ready smile as Guests with wristbands will have the opportunity to meet Anaheim Ducks players at designated times throughout the day. Plus, say “hi” to some of your favorite Power Players.
- Anaheim Ducks Day Overtime at the Downtown Disney District will be an exciting fan zone with entertainment, fun activities, and photo opportunities, such as:
- Seek & Find – Search for themed Anaheim Ducks images hidden throughout the Downtown Disney District and use the accompanying letters to unscramble a secret message.
- Anaheim Ducks Day Overtime at the Downtown Disney District Powered by Honda – Beginning in the afternoon, join in as the celebration kicks into high gear, featuring a live band, dancing, legacy player appearances, games, themed photo opportunities, special giveaways and more!
- Disneyland has also shared a first look at a 2025 Anaheim Ducks Day Spirit Jersey that fans will be able to pick up.
- Surrounding the event, the Anaheim Ducks will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Honda Center on January 23rd and January 25th, allowing hockey fans to add a trip to the Disneyland Resort between games.
- In 2024, the celebration expanded into a 2-day event. 2025 will find the event returning to just a single day of Anaheim Ducks fun.
- Later in 2025, the official Disney fan club will host D23 Night with the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Sunday, March 23rd.
