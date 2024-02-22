Photos: Anaheim Ducks Days Takes Over Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure

Anaheim Ducks Days is back at Disney California Adventure for 2024, expanding from one day to two for the first time, all in celebration of the hockey club’s 30th anniversary. Let’s take a look at the festivities taking place throughout Hollywood Land.

Guests entering Disney California Adventure are immediately greeted by information on Anaheim Ducks Days, taking place today, February 22nd and tomorrow, February 23rd.

With all the festivities taking place in the Hollywood Studios courtyard, the entrance to Mickey’s PhilharMagic has been temporarily relocated.

Two different types of cotton candy are available just for Anaheim Ducks Days.

An actual Stanley Cup is on display just outside Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue.

Over in front of Stage 12, you’ll find a huge inflatable Anaheim Ducks player.

“Fly Together” with this special photo-op.

Plenty of banners for Anaheim Ducks Days can be found along both Hollywood and Sunset Blvds.

The Hyperion Theatre courtyard has been transformed into the Anaheim Ducks Days Fan Zone, which features a number of Anaheim Ducks activations.

Of course, there’s plenty more photo opportunities within the Fan Zone.

An information and ticket center is set up for those looking to check out a game at the nearby Honda Center.

Guests can try their hands at a number of hockey-themed games.

You could even take a seat on a bench and watch some Anaheim Ducks game clips.

A popular greeting is sure to be the opportunity to meet with the Ducks’ mascot, Wild Wing.

Finally, a DJ was keeping the whole crowd pumped with some fun tunes.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more coverage from this year’s Anaheim Ducks Days!