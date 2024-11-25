D23 Announces 2025 Slate of Events, Including an Expanded Destination D23

Other events include the new Spotlight Series, virtual presentations, celebrations of anniversaries, and more.

D23 will be putting on a spectacular slate of signature events in 2025 – from the biennial return of Destination D23, to the new Spotlight Series, anniversary celebrations and more.

What’s Happening:

will take place from August 29th-31st, 2025, for the first time at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World. Doubling in size from previous events, D23 Gold Members will be able to enjoy a weekend filled with exclusive presentations from the Walt Disney Archives and Walt Disney Studios, as well as spectacular entertainment and peeks into all the worlds of Disney, along with a variety of unique interactive activations and shopping experiences. More details, including tickets-on-sale information, will be announced in Spring 2025.

New for 2025 is the D23 Spotlight Series – in-person events alternating between Orlando and the Los Angeles area, taking fans deeper into unique topics such as a celebration of Walt Disney Archives’ 55th anniversary, a retrospective of the Disneyland Resort throughout the years with “Disneyland: Fond Memories of the Past,” presented by Director of the Walt Disney Archives Becky Cline, and more to be announced.

will allow fans to enjoy pre-recorded digital presentations each month, beginning in January with the This incredible session will embark on a melodic journey down memory lane featuring beloved Disney Legends, luminaries, and performers including John Stamos, Hayley Mills, Ashley Brown, Michael James Scott, and more.

Additional live programs will be announced at a later date, including “The Happiest Place on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland” with Disney Legend Don Hahn and author Chris Merritt, as well as the fan-favorite “Weird Disney,” hosted by Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline.

D23 will continue to offer more of its year-round Official Tours of the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California – giving members the rare opportunity to visit some of the iconic locations across the Disney Studios Lot.

will take guests to many of the famous places that Walt Disney frequented in Southern California including locations of personal significance to Walt, a tour of Walt’s offices at the Disney Studios Lot along with an Ink & Paint Building Experience, and a signature meal at one of Walt’s regular restaurants. Tour details and dates will be announced in 2025.

D23 will celebrate several milestone anniversaries of beloved movies, shows and theme parks in 2025, such as: Disneyland’s 70th anniversary Home Alone ’s 35th anniversary A Goofy Movie ’s 30th anniversary Toy Story ’s 30th anniversary The Emperor’s New Groove ’s 25th anniversary



Additional events include:

D23 Night with the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Sunday, March 23rd, 2025.

at the Honda Center on Sunday, March 23rd, 2025. D23 Day at Angel Stadium returns on Sunday, May 25th, 2025.

returns on Sunday, May 25th, 2025. More advance screenings throughout the year of select Walt Disney Studios feature films and series.