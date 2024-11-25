D23 Rolls Out Three Gold Membership Levels for 2025, “Disney twenty-three” Magazine Goes Digital

Members will have the choice of three membership levels with varying perks and price points.

For 2025, D23 will be rolling out expanded membership options for “The Official Disney Fan Club,” giving fans even more options to choose from.

What’s Happening:

Beginning on January 1st, 2025, D23 will expand from two Gold Membership plans to three, providing more flexibility and choice.

Each Gold Membership plan will continue to include access to D23 events, discounts, and special offers, with the addition of an exclusive D23 Gold Membership Kit, complete with a membership certificate and card, a Savings Passport (providing discounts with Disney and Friends of Disney), collectible Stitch pin, Goofy and Max car magnet, plus a special D23 Disney Lorcana trading card featuring Iago from Aladdin .

trading card featuring Iago from . The Disney twenty-three publication will also offer an interactive digital version beginning with the Spring 2025 issue.

publication will also offer an interactive digital version beginning with the Spring 2025 issue. Members will not receive the print version of Disney twenty-three , however it will be available for purchase on DisneyStore.com.

, however it will be available for purchase on DisneyStore.com. These benefits will be available as part of the Gold Member Essential Plan offered at $49.99 per year.

offered at $49.99 per year. The next level is the Gold Member Choice Plan , offered at $99.99 per year, provides fans with everything in the Essential Plan, plus one of four new D23 Gold Member Exclusive Premium Items to be selected by the member: A one-of-a-kind, fashionable D23 Gold Member Spirit Jersey A limited-release collectible D23 Gold Member Pin Box Set, featuring 10 pins with original character designs A D23 Gold Member Fan Pack complete with a D23 Gold Member-embroidered crossbody bag, water bottle, and chino twill cap An enchanting replica of the Disneyland

, offered at $99.99 per year, provides fans with everything in the Essential Plan, plus one of four new D23 Gold Member Exclusive Premium Items to be selected by the member:

The Gold Complete Plan includes everything in the Essential Plan and all four D23 Gold Member Premium Items for the price of $299.99 per year.

includes everything in the Essential Plan and all four D23 Gold Member Premium Items for the price of $299.99 per year. D23 will continue to offer a complimentary General Membership, which includes the weekly FanFare newsletter, seasonal activations, and access to sweepstakes and general events.

For more information on each level of membership, visit D23.com