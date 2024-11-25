D23 Rolls Out Three Gold Membership Levels for 2025, “Disney twenty-three” Magazine Goes Digital

For 2025, D23 will be rolling out expanded membership options for “The Official Disney Fan Club,” giving fans even more options to choose from.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning on January 1st, 2025, D23 will expand from two Gold Membership plans to three, providing more flexibility and choice.
- Each Gold Membership plan will continue to include access to D23 events, discounts, and special offers, with the addition of an exclusive D23 Gold Membership Kit, complete with a membership certificate and card, a Savings Passport (providing discounts with Disney and Friends of Disney), collectible Stitch pin, Goofy and Max car magnet, plus a special D23 Disney Lorcana trading card featuring Iago from Aladdin.
- The Disney twenty-three publication will also offer an interactive digital version beginning with the Spring 2025 issue.
- Members will not receive the print version of Disney twenty-three, however it will be available for purchase on DisneyStore.com.
- These benefits will be available as part of the Gold Member Essential Plan offered at $49.99 per year.
- The next level is the Gold Member Choice Plan, offered at $99.99 per year, provides fans with everything in the Essential Plan, plus one of four new D23 Gold Member Exclusive Premium Items to be selected by the member:
- A one-of-a-kind, fashionable D23 Gold Member Spirit Jersey
- A limited-release collectible D23 Gold Member Pin Box Set, featuring 10 pins with original character designs
- A D23 Gold Member Fan Pack complete with a D23 Gold Member-embroidered crossbody bag, water bottle, and chino twill cap
- An enchanting replica of the Disneyland Park Entrance plaque (measuring 12 inches by 7 inches), a reproduction of the original plaque text draft with Walt Disney’s annotations from 1955, along with a first-to-market exclusive edition of the brand-new Disneyland 70th anniversary book, The Happiest Place on Earth, written by Disney Legend Don Hahn and former Disney Imagineer Christopher Merritt.
- The Gold Complete Plan includes everything in the Essential Plan and all four D23 Gold Member Premium Items for the price of $299.99 per year.
- D23 will continue to offer a complimentary General Membership, which includes the weekly FanFare newsletter, seasonal activations, and access to sweepstakes and general events.
- For more information on each level of membership, visit D23.com.
