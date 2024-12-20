Disneyland Calls Back to Classic “Disney Sing-Along-Songs” VHS Tapes with “Special Spice” Sing-Along

Sing along in the classic style to the original song from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Kids of the 90s will love this fun new video shared by Disneyland, harkening back to the beloved Disney Sing-Along-Songs VHS tapes, updated with a modern element from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

The official Disneyland Instagram page shared a fun Sing-Along-Songs inspired video featuring the lyrics to “Special Spice,” the song written especially for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The video even includes the classic logo from the VHS tapes, which were released between 1986-2006.

As the title suggests, the videos featured popular Disney songs with lyrics on the screen so viewers can sing along. That has been replicated for this video with bouncing fireflies providing the lyrics to “Special Spice.”

The Sing-Along-Songs videos were hosted, using recycled animation, of Professor Owl from Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom , Ludwig Von Drake and Jiminy Cricket.

Many of the Sing-Along-Song videos have been uploaded to YouTube, allowing kids of the 90s to relive their childhood memories.

Fans of Tiana's Bayou Adventure can listen to "Special Spice"

.

