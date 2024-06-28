Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Soundtrack Now Available On Streaming

The Tiana’s Bayou Adventure soundtrack is now available on all major streaming platforms.
- Worked on by Grammy-Award winners PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard, the soundtrack for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been released.
- From Jon Batiste to Trombone Shorty, the soundtrack features numerous incredible artists who call New Orleans home.
- The soundtrack includes new versions of old favorites and original music created for the attraction.
- “Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?” is featured in the queue and the album as well, sung by the daughter of Leah Chase.
- You can listen to the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure soundtrack anywhere you get your music.
- And you can read more about the attraction’s music on the Disney Parks Blog.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens at Magic Kingdom today and will come to Disneyland later this year.
