Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Soundtrack Now Available On Streaming

The Tiana’s Bayou Adventure soundtrack is now available on all major streaming platforms.



What’s Happening:

Worked on by Grammy-Award winners PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard, the soundtrack for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been released.

From Jon Batiste to Trombone Shorty, the soundtrack features numerous incredible artists who call New Orleans home.

The soundtrack includes new versions of old favorites and original music created for the attraction.

“Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?” is featured in the queue and the album as well, sung by the daughter of Leah Chase.

You can listen to the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure soundtrack anywhere you get your music.

And you can read more about the attraction’s music on the Disney Parks Blog

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens at Magic Kingdom today and will come to Disneyland later this year.

