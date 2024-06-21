Young Chefs from New Orleans to Visit Walt Disney World for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening

Some young chefs from New Orleans are getting ready to visit Walt Disney World to celebrate the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- As shared by the New Orleans & Company X account, a group of young chefs from New Orleans will be visiting Walt Disney World as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure gets ready to officially open.
- The trip has been gifted to the group of chefs by Visit Orlando, Walt Disney World, Southwest Airlines and New Orleans & Company.
- “Inspired by Princess Tiana, they'll dive into the new attraction and cook up magic.”
More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:
- Disney Shares Official Ride-Through Video of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom
- Video: Side-By-Side POV of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Splash Mountain
- Photos / Videos: Take a Tour Through the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Queue, Plus Our Rider Cam Video
- Photos: Critter Co-Op and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Merchandise at Magic Kingdom
- Photos / Video: Enjoy a Sunset Ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom
- Unique New Disney PhotoPass Opportunities to Debut Alongside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens June 28th at the Magic Kingdom.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com