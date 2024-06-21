Young Chefs from New Orleans to Visit Walt Disney World for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening

Some young chefs from New Orleans are getting ready to visit Walt Disney World to celebrate the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • As shared by the New Orleans & Company X account, a group of young chefs from New Orleans will be visiting Walt Disney World as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure gets ready to officially open.
  • The trip has been gifted to the group of chefs by Visit Orlando, Walt Disney World, Southwest Airlines and New Orleans & Company.
  • “Inspired by Princess Tiana, they'll dive into the new attraction and cook up magic.”

More on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens June 28th at the Magic Kingdom.

