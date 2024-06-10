Photos / Videos: Take a Tour Through the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Queue, Plus Our Rider Cam Video

Walt Disney World held a media preview of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure today as part of their This Is Magic press event, and we were able to ride the attraction and explore its queue.

The exterior of the queue is set up very similarly to that of Splash Mountain, although the vibes are very different with the New Orleans jazz-inspired music playing, as part of a radio station.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure Video Queue Tour:

There’s a lot of fun, faux posters and portraits featuring Tiana, her friends and family to be found throughout the queue.

You’ll even find some newspaper clippings, such as this one heralding the opening of Tiana’s Palace.

With the attraction’s structure now being that of a salt mine, instead of a mountain, the last part of the queue has guests descending downwards into a salt mine, complete with some TNT storage.

Plenty of boxes and barrels containing supplies for Tiana’s Foods can be found in this part of the queue as well.

A safety video shows guests how to board the attraction in an orderly fashion.

The loading area looks similar to how it was before, with some new colors and added props.

More props and references to the Southern Dome Salt Company await guests as they exit the attraction.

Could this fox and bear be a reference to the former theme for the attraction?

Below, join our own Jeremiah and Doobie as they take their first ride about Tiana's Bayou Adventure and share their review!

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens June 28th at the Magic Kingdom.