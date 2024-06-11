Photos / Video: Enjoy a Sunset Ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom

Yesterday, we had the chance to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure a few times during the evening hours and have some photos and a new full ride POV to share.

We’ll begin with some glamor shots of the area surrounding the attraction in the evening, as the lights come on and add a whole new dimension to the experience.

As guests enter the queue building, they are entering the home of Tiana’s Foods, which even features a vintage car outside.

Of course, a new attraction always equals new trash cans!

Watch Tiana's Bayou Adventure – FULL Ride-Through at Sunset:

Below, a selection of photos from the attraction presented without any further comment.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens June 28th at the Magic Kingdom.