Photos / Video: Enjoy a Sunset Ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom

Yesterday, we had the chance to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure a few times during the evening hours and have some photos and a new full ride POV to share.
We’ll begin with some glamor shots of the area surrounding the attraction in the evening, as the lights come on and add a whole new dimension to the experience.
As guests enter the queue building, they are entering the home of Tiana’s Foods, which even features a vintage car outside.
Of course, a new attraction always equals new trash cans!
Watch Tiana's Bayou Adventure – FULL Ride-Through at Sunset:
Below, a selection of photos from the attraction presented without any further comment.
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens June 28th at the Magic Kingdom.
