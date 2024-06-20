New Photos of the Making of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom

Today Disney Parks Blog released some never-before-seen photos of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure just ahead of the opening of the attraction at Magic Kingdom on June 28.

What's Happening:

Disney Imagineers have been working hard to create Walt Disney World

Disney has shared an inside look at some never-before seen images.

Below is the official description from Disney Parks Blog

From the get-go, the Imagineering project team has looked to draw inspiration from the city of New Orleans.

In this never-released photo, Imagineers Charita Carter, Dustin Eshenroder and Ted Robledo visit with local blacksmith Darryl Reeves in Louisiana for early research and to gather ideas on creating a one-of-a-kind celebration.

A priority for creating Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been to represent all aspects of the New Orleans culture throughout the attraction with an emphasis on the power of the city’s music!

The music of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure borrows from several musical styles that originated or took up permanent residence in New Orleans.

Some of the new Audio-Animatronics figures will even bring the sounds of New Orleans to life inside the attraction.

In 2023, they first announced that they were collaborating with award-winning artists Terence Blanchard (pictured above at Dooky Chase’s restaurant in New Orleans) and PJ Morton on music that guests will hear as part of this adventure.

Terence is helping us score a lyrical love letter to the region that first inspired our endeavor with Princess Tiana.

During the trip, PJ talked with Imagineer and Executive Creative Director of Music John Dennis about the historic Disney collaboration and arrangements of his original song and songs from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog.

Water was added to the attraction earlier in 2024 and not long after, ride vehicles were on the move as you can see in these never-before-released photos.

During a visit to New Orleans, Carmen Smith, senior vice president, Creative Development – Product/Content & Inclusive Strategies, fellow Imagineer Charita Carter and local artist Malaika Favorite discussed the future attraction during a special moment we’ve never shared before.

The next photo was captured during a research trip to meet New Orleans artist Sharika Mahdi at her renowned alma mater YAYA (Young Aspirations Young Artists) Arts Center.

They commissioned four pieces from Sharika with the art above showing the key theme of family in Tiana’s story.

Sharika showcased her latest work, a painting of Tiana with her mother, in a proud moment aptly photographed with her own mother.

Imagineers Charita Carter and Ted Robledo were also captured enjoying the atmosphere at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans.

In this photo, Malaika Favorite was showing her masterpiece that decorates the walls as part of the queue of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Continuing the storyline from Disney Animation’s The Princess and the Frog, Malaika’s mural features a collage of breathtaking scenes displayed on two of the building’s exterior walls as you enter the indoor queue.

More recently, they captured a few perfect examples of the attention to detail going into the attraction to make you feel like you’ve stepped foot inside the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

And in this photo, you’ll see yet another example of the attraction’s attention to detail as Imagineers install a custom handcrafted weathervane by Louisiana’s master blacksmith, Darryl Reeves.

Darryl, who is a 3rd generation master blacksmith and Vietnam Veteran, has his work displayed across the city, and in fact, around the world.

With over 50 years of service to his craft and city, it’s no wonder why they asked Darryl to create the weathervane; one of the high points of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.