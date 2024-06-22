New Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Achievement Appears in Play Disney Parks App

Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members visiting Walt Disney World may notice a new achievement in their Play Disney Parks app if they’ve been successful in riding a preview of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the highly-anticipated new attraction at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is only a few days away from its grand opening to the public.

Currently, the attraction has been hosting previews for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club members, at the Walt Disney World Resort, who have park reservations and successfully acquired a virtual queue for the experience.

As many Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members have the Play Disney Parks app, some have begun to notice a new achievement added to their collection for riding the new attraction, based on the 2009 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Princess and the Frog.

The achievement – “Mardi Gras Maven” – can be unlocked by riding the attraction, similar to other attractions across Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort

The caption with the achievement reads: “Congratulations! You completed a journey through the bayou – and got a chance to see up close the preparations Princess Tiana made for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season!

In the new attraction, we see the popular Tiana’s Foods continuing to grow, and Tiana is throwing a Mardi Gras thank you party for her community’s support. With a mix up in preparations for the party, Tiana is left without a band. The princess (and you! ) embark on a journey throughout the bayou to find a group of musical critters to help spice up her celebration.

The achievement will still be available for all to get on the Play Disney Parks app when the ride officially opens on June 28th at Magic Kingdom.

