Walt Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin Resort Announces A New Limited Time Cocktail in Celebration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Celebrate the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure with a new indulgent offering from the Swan and Dolphin hotels.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin Resort shared on Instagram a brand new offering in celebration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s grand opening.
- The new Bayou Soirée cocktail is inspired by the flavors of New Orleans and will be available at select locations throughout the resort. The new signature drink consists of Bayou Reserve & Spiced Rums, Fresh Guava, Lemon, Simple, Green Chartreuse, and Peychaud’s Bitters.
- The limited time offering will be available starting tomorrow June 28th. The beverage can be enjoyed at:
- Cabana Bar & Beach Club
- Phin’s
- Todd English’s Bluezoo
- Shula’s Steakhouse
- Il Mulino
- Kimonos
- Rosa Mexicano
- Amare
- Tangerine
- Stir
